XBRL US : Publishes CAFR Demonstration Taxonomy for State and Local Government Reporting

XBRL US announced today that it has published a Demonstration Release
Taxonomy representing selected portions of the Comprehensive Annual
Financial Report (CAFR) used by state and local governments to report
financial data. The taxonomy was developed by the XBRL US State and
Local Government Disclosure Modernization Working Group. Since the group
was formed in August 2018, members have worked to develop data standards
representing the CAFR’s Statement of Net Position along with selected
items from the Statement of Activities, Governmental Fund Balance Sheet,
and Governmental Fund Statement of Revenues, Expenditures and Changes in
Fund Balances. The standards are part of an exploratory program to
determine how data standards can benefit all members of the municipal
reporting supply chain, from state and local government accountants, to
data intermediaries, to investors and agencies using the data. A 60-day
public review period is being held which will close on March 18, 2019.
“We expect data standards to provide real benefits to both creators and
users of municipal financial data. Users will benefit by gaining access
to granular, up-to-date information in computer-readable format, which
reduces the cost of analysis and improves the ability to make informed
decisions,” said Campbell Pryde, CEO of XBRL US, “Government agencies
will gain through improved access to funds for investment in local
programs. This pilot program will help us evaluate the usefulness of
this approach, and determine a successful way forward in building
standards.”
Approximately 30,000 state and local governments in the United States
produce audited financial reports annually. Due to the lack of standards
for these reports, the ability to aggregate data and compare the
financial performance of governmental entities is limited. The
demonstration release illustrates how data standards can be used to
automate the process of collecting and analyzing financial data reported
by U.S. municipalities.
Preparers and users of municipal financial data including analysts,
investors, government representatives, as well as software and data
providers, are invited to review the elements developed, and provide
their feedback. Input received will be used to develop a comprehensive
taxonomy covering the full CAFR plus Single Audit packages,
state-mandated Annual Financial Reports (AFRs), and responses to
relevant Census Bureau financial surveys.
Materials available for reviewers include the Taxonomy, in XML and in
spreadsheet format, a Preparers Guide, and sample instance documents.
Those reviewing the taxonomy will have an opportunity to post comments
related to individual elements and the structure of the taxonomy.
Members of the XBRL US State and Local Working Group include DataTracks,
Ez-XBRL Solutions, Gray CPA Consulting, Intrinio, Iris Business Services
LLC, Lehigh University, Middle Tennessee State University, Neighborly
Investments, Novaworks LLC, the Reason Foundation, Thales Consulting
(CAFROnline), Touro College, Truth In Accounting, Northern Illinois
University, the University of Maryland, the University of South Florida,
and Workiva. Observers to the Working Group include NASACT (the National
Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers) and the U.S.
Census, among other organizations.
A free, 60-minute webinar is being held on January 23, in partnership
with the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers, and
Treasurers, to present the pilot program. To learn more and register for
the webinar: https://xbrl.us/events/20190123/.
To access the CAFR Taxonomy and participate in the review: https://xbrl.us/cafr-demo.
About XBRL US
XBRL US is the non-profit consortium for XBRL business reporting
standards in the U.S. and represents the business information supply
chain. Its mission is to support the implementation of business
reporting standards through the development of taxonomies for use by
U.S. public and private sectors, with a goal of interoperability between
sectors, and by promoting XBRL adoption through marketplace
collaboration. XBRL US has developed taxonomies for U.S. GAAP, credit
rating and mutual fund reporting under contract with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission and has developed industry-specific taxonomies
for corporate actions, solar financing, and surety processing.
http://xbrl.us
