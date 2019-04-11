XBRL US : Surety Working Group Initiates Public Review of Contractor Financials Data Standards

The XBRL US Surety Working Group, today announced the publication of a
draft release of the Contractor Financials Taxonomy, which contains data
standards to capture income statement and balance sheet information
about contractors. The taxonomy was created by starting with an initial
set of data standards contributed by Crowe LLP, a public accounting,
consulting, and technology firm. The Surety Working Group, which is
comprised of surety carriers, bond agents, and software companies, then
further refined the data fields and definitions, and expanded on the
initial set of standards.
“We see a lot of variation in the financials prepared by contractors,”
noted Kristen Sharpe, CPA, Credit Solutions Senior Product Manager at
Crowe LLP, “XBRL standards for contractor financial statements will
improve the consistency of data reported, and will also allow sureties,
and bond agents to automate data collection and analysis.”
Financial statement information must be collected and analyzed by bond
agents and sureties during the surety underwriting process. The data is
typically provided in PDF or spreadsheet format, which forces data users
to manually rekey information into their financial systems before
analysis can begin. The Contractor Financials Taxonomy contains
approximately 420 concepts, many of which were drawn from the US GAAP
Financial Reporting Taxonomy which is used today by over 6,000 public
companies reporting financial statement data to the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The Contractor Financials Taxonomy is designed to be used in conjunction
with the Work in Process (WIP) Taxonomy to help contractors provide
machine-readable data to carriers. The WIP Taxonomy was also developed
by the Surety Working Group.
During the 60-day public exposure period, contractors, sureties, bond
agents, software providers and other stakeholders are encouraged to
review the data standards in the taxonomy and provide input on
definitions and on elements that should be added. The public review
includes a Taxonomy Guide on how to work with the taxonomy, along with
sample XBRL-formatted financial documents prepared using the taxonomy.
To access the public review, go to: https://xbrl.us/xbrl-taxonomy/2019-contractor/
Sponsoring organizations in the Working Group include AIG, Crowe LLP,
The Hartford, Liberty Mutual Surety, Marcum LLP, the NASBP (National
Association of Surety Bond Producers), Travelers, and Zurich Insurance.
Participating organizations, serving as observers and advisors, include
SFAA (The Surety & Fidelity Association of America) and the FASB
(Financial Accounting Standards Board).
About XBRL US
XBRL US is the non-profit consortium for XBRL business reporting
standards in the U.S. and represents the business information supply
chain. Its mission is to support the implementation of business
reporting standards through the development of taxonomies for use by
U.S. public and private sectors, with a goal of interoperability between
sectors, and by promoting XBRL adoption through marketplace
collaboration. XBRL US has developed taxonomies for U.S. GAAP, credit
rating and mutual fund reporting under contract with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission and has developed industry-specific taxonomies
for corporate actions, solar financing, and surety processing. http://xbrl.us
