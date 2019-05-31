XBiotech : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in both forms 424B2, 424B3

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

INVESTING IN OUR SECURITIES INVOLVES RISKS. YOU SHOULD REVIEW CAREFULLY THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES DESCRIBED UNDER THE HEADING "RISK FACTORS" ON PAGE S-8 OF THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT AND UNDER SIMILAR HEADINGS IN THE OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT ARE INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT.

We are an emerging growth company as that term is used in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 and, as such, have elected to comply with certain reduced public company reporting requirements for this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

The information in this preliminary prospectus supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to the securities has become effective under the Securities Act of 1933. This preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are not offers to sell these securities and are not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

You should rely only on the information contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. We have not, and the underwriter has not, authorized anyone to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. We are not, and the underwriter is not, making an offer to sell these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should assume that the information in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, and the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus is accurate only as of the date of those respective documents. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates. You should read this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, and the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in their entirety before making an investment decision. You also should read and consider the information in the documents to which we have referred you in the section of this prospectus supplement entitled "Information Incorporated by Reference" and the sections of the accompanying prospectus entitled "Information Incorporated by Reference" and "Where You Can Find More Information."

This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus form a part of a registration statement on Form S-3 that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or Commission, utilizing a "shelf" registration process. This document contains two parts. The first part consists of this prospectus supplement, which provides you with specific information about this offering. The second part, the accompanying prospectus, provides more general information, some of which may not apply to this offering. Generally, when we refer only to the "prospectus," we are referring to both parts combined. This prospectus supplement may add to, update or change information contained in the accompanying prospectus. To the extent that any statement we make in this prospectus supplement is inconsistent with statements made in the accompanying prospectus or any documents incorporated by reference herein or therein, the statements made in this prospectus supplement will be deemed to modify or supersede those made in the accompanying prospectus and such documents incorporated by reference herein and therein.

We further note that the representations, warranties and covenants made by us in any agreement that is filed as an exhibit to any document that is incorporated by reference in the accompanying prospectus were made solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement, including, in some cases, for the purpose of allocating risk among the parties to such agreements, and should not be deemed to be a representation, warranty or covenant to you. Moreover, such representations, warranties or covenants were accurate only as of the date when made. Accordingly, such representations, warranties and covenants should not be relied on as accurately representing the current state of our affairs.

For investors outside the United States, we have not done anything that would permit this offering or possession or distribution of this prospectus supplement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required, other than in the United States. You are required to inform yourselves about and to observe any restrictions relating to this offering and the distribution of this prospectus supplement outside of the United States.

As permitted by the rules and regulations of the Commission, the registration statement, of which this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus form a part, includes additional information not contained in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. You may read the registration statement and the other reports we file with the Commission at the Commission's web site described below under the heading "Where You Can Find Additional Information."

Unless the context requires otherwise or unless otherwise noted, all references to "XBiotech" are to XBiotech Inc., a British Columbia corporation, and all references to "we," "us" or "our" are to XBiotech Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Trademarks, service marks or trade names of any other companies appearing in this prospectus supplement are the property of their respective owners. Use or display by us of trademarks, service marks or trade names owned by others is not intended to and does not imply a relationship between us and, or endorsement or sponsorship by, the owners of the trademarks, service marks or trade names.

S-1