XBiotech : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in both forms 424B2, 424B3

XBiotech Inc.
Common Shares
|
We are offering
|
common shares in this offering.
Our common shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "XBIT." On May 30, 2019, the last reported sale price for our common shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market was $9.08 per share.
We are an emerging growth company as that term is used in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 and, as such, have elected to comply with certain reduced public company reporting requirements for this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.
|
Public offering price
|
Per Share
|
|
Total
|
$
|
|
$
|
Underwriting discounts and commissions(1)
|
$
|
$
|
Proceeds to XBiotech, Inc. (before expenses)
|
$
|
$
____________
(1) See "Underwriting" for a description of compensation payable to the underwriter.
|
Delivery of the common shares is expected to be made on or about
|
, 2019. We have granted the underwriter an option, exercisable for 30 days from the
|
date of this prospectus supplement, to purchase up to
|
additional common shares. If the underwriter exercises its option in full, the total underwriting
|
discounts and commissions payable by us will be $
|
and the total proceeds to us, before expenses, will be $
|
.
|
|
|
Piper Jaffray
|
|
|
|
Prospectus Supplement dated
|
, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
You should rely only on the information contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. We have not, and the underwriter has not, authorized anyone to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. We are not, and the underwriter is not, making an offer to sell these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should assume that the information in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, and the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus is accurate only as of the date of those respective documents. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates. You should read this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, and the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in their entirety before making an investment decision. You also should read and consider the information in the documents to which we have referred you in the section of this prospectus supplement entitled "Information Incorporated by Reference" and the sections of the accompanying prospectus entitled "Information Incorporated by Reference" and "Where You Can Find More Information."
This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus form a part of a registration statement on Form S-3 that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or Commission, utilizing a "shelf" registration process. This document contains two parts. The first part consists of this prospectus supplement, which provides you with specific information about this offering. The second part, the accompanying prospectus, provides more general information, some of which may not apply to this offering. Generally, when we refer only to the "prospectus," we are referring to both parts combined. This prospectus supplement may add to, update or change information contained in the accompanying prospectus. To the extent that any statement we make in this prospectus supplement is inconsistent with statements made in the accompanying prospectus or any documents incorporated by reference herein or therein, the statements made in this prospectus supplement will be deemed to modify or supersede those made in the accompanying prospectus and such documents incorporated by reference herein and therein.
We further note that the representations, warranties and covenants made by us in any agreement that is filed as an exhibit to any document that is incorporated by reference in the accompanying prospectus were made solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement, including, in some cases, for the purpose of allocating risk among the parties to such agreements, and should not be deemed to be a representation, warranty or covenant to you. Moreover, such representations, warranties or covenants were accurate only as of the date when made. Accordingly, such representations, warranties and covenants should not be relied on as accurately representing the current state of our affairs.
For investors outside the United States, we have not done anything that would permit this offering or possession or distribution of this prospectus supplement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required, other than in the United States. You are required to inform yourselves about and to observe any restrictions relating to this offering and the distribution of this prospectus supplement outside of the United States.
As permitted by the rules and regulations of the Commission, the registration statement, of which this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus form a part, includes additional information not contained in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. You may read the registration statement and the other reports we file with the Commission at the Commission's web site described below under the heading "Where You Can Find Additional Information."
Unless the context requires otherwise or unless otherwise noted, all references to "XBiotech" are to XBiotech Inc., a British Columbia corporation, and all references to "we," "us" or "our" are to XBiotech Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Trademarks, service marks or trade names of any other companies appearing in this prospectus supplement are the property of their respective owners. Use or display by us of trademarks, service marks or trade names owned by others is not intended to and does not imply a relationship between us and, or endorsement or sponsorship by, the owners of the trademarks, service marks or trade names.
S-1
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, including, without limitation, statements regarding the assumptions we make about our business and economic model, our dividend policy, business strategy and other plans and objectives for our future operations, are forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements include declarations regarding our management's beliefs and current expectations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expects," "plans," "contemplate," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "intend" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Some, but not all, of the forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein include, among other things, statements about the following:
-
our ability to obtain regulatory approval to market and sell Xilonix™ in the United States, Europe and elsewhere;
-
the initiation, timing, cost, progress and success of our research and development programs, preclinical studies and clinical trials for Xilonix™ and other product candidates;
-
our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials;
-
our ability to successfully commercialize the sale of Xilonix™ in the United States, Europe and elsewhere;
-
our ability to recruit sufficient numbers of patients for our future clinical trials for our pharmaceutical products;
-
our ability to achieve profitability;
-
our ability to obtain funding for our operations, including research funding;
-
our ability to identify additional new products using our True Human™ antibody discovery platform;
-
the implementation of our business model and strategic plans;
-
our ability to develop and commercialize product candidates for orphan and niche indications independently;
-
our commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy;
-
our ability to protect our intellectual property and operate our business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others;
-
our expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements;
-
the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of our product candidates;
-
the accuracy of our estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by our products and product candidates;
-
the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of Xilonix™ and future products, if any;
-
the timing of and our collaborators' ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates;
-
our expectations regarding market risk, including interest rate changes and foreign currency fluctuations;
-
our belief in the sufficiency of our cash flows to meet our needs for at least the next 12 to 24 months;
S-2
-
our expectations regarding the timing during which we will be an emerging growth company under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, or the JOBS Act;
-
our ability to engage and retain the employees required to grow our business;
-
our future financial performance and projected expenditures;
-
developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including the success of competing therapies that are or become available; and
-
estimates of our expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and our needs for additional financing.
You should also read the matters described in the "Risk Factors" and the other cautionary statements made in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein as being applicable to all related forward-looking statements wherever they appear in this this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein will prove to be accurate and therefore you are encouraged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. You should read this this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein completely.
S-3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
