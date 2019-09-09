XBiotech : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

Upon election as a Board Member and pursuant to the Board Member Agreement in place between Peter Libby (the "Reporting Person") and the Company, the Reporting Person was granted non-qualified stock options to purchase 25,000 shares of the Company's common stock on July 10, 2019 (the "Grant Date"). All granted options will be exercisable at a price equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock, as reported by NASDAQ, on the Grant Date, and vest immediately. The Options shall expire ten years from the Grant Date, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the Plan or the Reporting Person's stock option agreement. In accordance with the Plan, the Options will remain exercisable for 90 days after the date of the Reporting Person's termination without cause or resignation.

Peter Libby