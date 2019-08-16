XCMG Construction Machinery : 40 XCMG cranes propping up Lhasa Convention and Exhibition Center at the top of the world!

Lhasa, a city located at the top of all mountains and the water source of all rivers, is blessed with towering snow-capped peaks and vast plateau pastures. This snowy wonderland full of mysterious charm and endless attraction is the nearest place to the Heaven.

Lhasa enjoys the reputation of the 'City of Sunlight' for its annual sunshine time of over 3,000 hours. As a famous tourist city in the world, Lhasa is now actively expanding its urban development space, with an unprecedented scale of infrastructure construction. XCMG cranes can be seen everywhere at the construction site of the major projects under construction in Lhasa. Golden booms shines stunningly against the red-white walls of the Potala Palace in the distance, forming an aesthetic landscape.

Recently, the renovation project of Lhasa Convention and Exhibition Center, a landmark building, has entered the final sprint phase. The project is of steel frame - reinforced concrete shear wall structure and glass curtain wall roof supported by hyperboloid steel truss, involving demolition of steel structure and construction of curved glass curtain wall. The project construction is characterized by frequent cross construction, high difficulty and short effective period. In the installation of the ceiling, 40 XCMG cranes with powerful booms are used to complete the hoisting tasks safely and efficiently.

The 40 crane participants include both classic K series and high-end G generation, covering almost all 25-ton products produced by XCMG. For large-scale construction in high altitude and low oxygen areas, the requirements for equipment are extremely strict. Over the years, XCMG cranes have built an excellent reputation among the users and achieved market dominance in Tibet by virtue of great product strength.

It is understood that upon the completion, the project will further improve the commercial facilities and the functional division in Dongcheng District of Lhasa, and also enhance the capacity of the Convention and Exhibition center.