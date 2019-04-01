XCMG Construction Machinery : Chairman Wang Min of XCMG Visited China Railway Group Limited

Recently, Wang Min, Chairman and Party Secretary of XCMG and Li Zong, Deputy General Manager of XCMG visited the headquarter of China Railway Group Ltd. and carried out friendly exchange with Zhang Zongyan, President and Deputy Party Secretary of China Railway Group Ltd. and Ma Jiangqian, Chief Economist of China Railway Group Ltd. Both parties reached an agreement on further strengthening the in-depth cooperation in the fields of equipment, rail transit and civil-military integration.



China Railway Group Ltd. is a super large enterprise group incorporating exploration and design, construction and erection, industrial manufacturing, real-estate development, mineral resources, financial investment and other businesses. As one of the largest construction operation contractors, China Railway Group Ltd. has been a Fortune Global 500 company 13 years in a row. In the 2018 Fortune Global 500 list, it was ranked 56th and in the Fortune China 500 list, it was ranked 13th.

Intensive loading of equipment at the site of XCMG and China Railway Group Ltd.'s Venezuelan railway project.

As early as June 2011, XCMG and China Railway Group Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation agreement. In November 2009, the equipment procurement agreement signing ceremony for the 'China Railway Group Ltd.'s Venezuelan railway project' at the headquarter of China Railway Group Ltd. XCMG and China Railway Group Ltd. signed the project equipment procurement agreement. The project included four major machinery equipment including single drum wheel rollers, ground machines, loaders and cranes. This has been the largest international construction equipment procurement order signed by XCMG since its overall listing.

President Zhang Zongyan presents Chairman Wang Min with a shield locomotive model as a gift.

President Zhang Zongyan first welcomed Chairman Wang Min and the party's visit to China Railway Group Ltd. and expressed his gratitude to XCMG for its continuous interest and support. Afterwards, he focused on an introduction of the operation and development of China Railway Group Ltd., and its cooperation with XCMG in recent years.

He expressed his opinion that XCMG is a fine enterprise with revolutionary heritage and the leading enterprise in China's construction machinery industry. China Railway Group Ltd. and XCMG have a long history of cooperation and both parties have engaged in extensive cooperation in the past and will continue to strengthen their in-depth cooperation in the fields of equipment, rail transit and civil-military integration next.

Chairman Wang Min presents President Zhang Zongyan with a model of XCMG complete set of mining equipment as a gift.

Chairman Wang Min stated that China Railway Group Ltd. has achieved glorious results and outstanding reputation in its rapid development in recent years. Its successful management experience and excellent operational performance are worth learning by XCMG. Then, he introduced the business development of XCMG, emphatically introduced the situations of providing technical services for China Railway with high-tech parts and components of XCMG, participating in key projects at home and abroad with independently developed and manufactured world-class large-scale mining machinery, as well as intelligent manufacturing, he also stressed that XCMG will provide better service for China Railway Group Ltd. at two aspects of product development and service guarantee.

Chairman Wang Min said that as an important enterprise in the construction of the 'Belt and Road', China Railway Group Ltd. had maintained a good strategic cooperative relationship with XCMG for a long time. XCMG would further strengthen the business connection, expand cooperation space and achieve win-win development.