Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XCMG Construction Machinery : Exports XR400E Rotary Drilling Rigs to Sri Lanka

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 03:52am CEST

Not long ago, four units of XR400E drilling rigs of XCMG were exported to Sri Lanka to help with construction projects along the Belt & Road.

Sri Lanka is known as the Pearl on the Indian Ocean. At the same time, it has complex geological conditions with rock strength exceeding 80Mpa. As a result, the pile foundation construction is very difficult. XR400E is the large-tonnage model launched by XCMG Foundation for hard-rock stratum. As the representative product of XCMG E-series rotary drilling rigs, XR400E has captured industry attention since it is launched. After comparing the construction performance of China's rigs with its overseas competitors, the Sri Lanka clients selected the XCMG model.

By entering the hard-rock construction market in Sri Lanka, XCMG's XR400E has got the upper hand in the fierce competition while presenting the power of its rotary drilling rig as the champion in the single-item competition.

Disclaimer

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 01:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:16aNEO LITHIUM : Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 3Q Lithium Project in Argentina
AQ
05:15aVIDEO : New Age Metals (VAN:NAM) Completes Genesis PGM/Polymetallic Technical Report
AQ
05:15aVIDEO : New Age Metals Completes Genesis PGM/Polymetallic Technical Report
AW
05:12aHONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING : HAECO Becomes Astronics CSC’s Exclusive Component Services Provider for IFEC Products in Asia Pacific
PU
05:12aBAE : Soldier On and BAE Systems Australia partnership to secure the futures of those who have served
PU
05:09aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Portland man gets 7 years in federal prison for drug, gun crimes
AQ
05:01aCOSCOI : 's Intellectual Property 'Go East' Characters Popular in Southeast Asia, Getting Green Light for Global Expansion
BU
04:56a21ST CENTURY FOX : Signs Four-year Agreement With Premier Boxing Champions
AQ
04:55aiSignthis Ltd Acquisition of Business - Core Banking Platform Provider
AW
04:53aISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Acquisition of Business - Core Banking Platform Provider
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police report
3FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
4DOCUSIGN INC : DOCUSIGN : Completes Acquisition of SpringCM
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : ING penalty puts Europe's money laundering controls on the spot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.