XCMG Construction Machinery : Global Suppliers Envisioned Strategic Partnerships with XCMG at Bauma China 2018

Kicking off on Nov. 27 to a great fanfare at Shanghai New International Expo Centre, the biannual Bauma China 2018, an internationally high-profiled industry event, culminated with a Strategic Partnership Workshop for XCMG's Overseas Suppliers themed: Embracing the Entire World and Sharing a Promising Future, where nearly 100 representatives from 29 world-renowned suppliers, including Rexroth and Cummins, shared their insights into the ever-changing dynamics and evolutional trends in the global construction machinery industry, and envisioned their strategic partnerships with XCMG in future.

A snapshot of the Strategic Partnership Workshop for XCMG's Overseas Suppliers

Mr. Lu Chuan, President of Machinery & Deputy Party Secretary of XCMG, and Mr. Wu Jianglong, Vice President of Machinery, addressed the event, and Mr. Wang Min, Chairman & Party Secretary of XCMG, attended the Appreciation Dinner.

Amidst the five-year-long dramatic downturns, China's construction machinery industry has been struggling to wriggle out of valleys. In order to lead the industry to make a quick recovery, XCMG decisively formulated a two-pronged strategy: to consolidate its internal strengths by upgrading its main lines of business through supply-side structural reforms, and to make more aggressive forays into overseas markets, especially in the BRI countries. To this end, it has articulated its Gold Principle of Offering Products of Longer Duration & Leading Technology, pushed hard for full transformation towards 4-orientation-based products, and proactively explored new pathways to further growth.

Mr. Lu Chuan, President of Machinery & Deputy Party Secretary, addressed the Workshop

During his briefings to all the participants on main thrusts and measures of XCMG's global business expansion, Mr. Lu said that, XCMG will further quicken its pace of high quality development, enhance its positioning, raise its benchmarks, and push actively for innovations, so as to improve its management, quality, international efforts, and intelligent manufacturing. In its response to strategic opportunities arising from the ongoing BRI Program, XCMG will boldly integrate both the approaches: Venturing-Out and Taking-in, to reshape itself into a truly global entity based on fully internationalized thinking, and meanwhile, to turn the countries and regions along the BRI routes into the massive key markets for XCMG's products and technologies.

At the end of his speech, he assured his audience that, being firmly committed to its core value of Taking Great Responsibilities, Acting with Great Morals and Making Great Achievements, XCMG will make continued efforts to forge itself into the most respected poster boy in the Chinese construction machinery industry.

Overseas suppliers are debriefing XCMG's Development Plan

Through the actual example: African Drinking Water Cellar Project, Mr. Wu made an introduction to all our suppliers and friends of XCMG's value proposition in public welfare undertaking: Contributing to a Better World, highlighted the distinctive features of XCMG's public welfare efforts: International Focus, Highly Targeted Practice and Systematic Campaign, and at the same time, called on all overseas suppliers and business partners to join its increasing public welfare team to care about, and contribute to, our global community.

The Groundbreaking Ceremony of XCMG's African Water Cellar Phase-III Project

Peter Dschida, Senior Vice President of Rexroth, said, he is very proud of his firm's cooperation with XCMG over the 3 decades, and hopes to extend these long-standing relationships to provide better products and services to our global customers.

Stefan Albrecht, Assistant Chief Executive at the Germany-Headquartered Keith, pointed out his firm thrives on its bold innovation and creativity, and he found the same traits with XCMG.

Mr. Li Shuoqiu, Vice President of Dousan, shared his follow participants' comments: his firm will continue as it has always done to align with XCMG, and to develop more innovative products and technologies, contributing to XCMG's globalization strategy.