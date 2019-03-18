Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XCMG Construction Machinery : New-generation Hygiene Equipment Seen at Expo of Environmental & Hygiene Facilities & Equipment and Solid Waste Treatment Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 09:25pm EDT

On March 4, the 4th Henan Expo of Environmental & Hygiene Facilities & Equipment and Solid Waste Treatment Technology was held in Zhengzhou Conference & Exhibition Center, which was attended by government officials, industrial organizations and clients.

The Expo attracted over 100 representative enterprises in the industry. XCMG Environment brought four models of X1 environmental equipment to the event, namely, pure EV cleaning vehicle, 8T cleaning sweeper, 20T detachable container garbage collector and 15m3 mobile station, which gained great praise from participants and highlighted the strong power of XCMG hygiene machinery. They attracted great attention during the event period.

Officials from Henan Department of Housing and Urban & Rural

Development visited XCMG booth

XCMG booth was visited frequently

Outside the booth, many enterprises demonstrated the operation of hygiene equipment to fully reveal the product performance. The X1 XCMG new-generation cleaning sweeper attracted many visitors because of its exceptional quality made possible by its golden standard of 'leading technology & everlasting products'.

Exhibits

The large-tank pure EV cleaning machine

It is suitable for cleaning service on urban roads, sidewalks, squares and other venues, as well as irrigating service in green belt. The vehicle uses the pure gas control. Equipped with efficient cleaning & spraying system, it is also equipped with pure EV chassis featured by large battery capacity, low energy consumption and more than eight hours of continued operations.

The all-series detachable container garbage collector + intelligent zero-pollution mobile station

The detachable container garbage collector combines garbage loading, unloading and transport. It can be used together with the large or medium-sized parallel fixed garbage station. Adopting the vehicle loading/unloading, the carriage can be detached to replace another carriage, thus making the vehicle more mobile and flexible.

Cleaning sweeper with strong absorption force.

The vehicle combines the functions of traditional sweeper and cleaning machine, which can also spray and reduce dust. Equipped with the exclusively patented efficient fan whose blowing efficiency reaches 85.88%, it exceeds the national standard I for nearly four percentage points. The energy efficiency is 50-70% higher than the competing products, with the sweeping life cycle rising by more than 60% from the competing products. The sweeping plate is equipped with stepless speed, which can change speed automatically as the vehicle speed to reduce brush abrasion and improve cleaning effect.

As the technologies improve and market reputation goes up, XCMG X1 new-generation hygiene equipment has been extensively applied across China. In the future, XCMG Environment will make better environment by adopting the operating model focusing on product sales and operating service.

Disclaimer

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 01:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:31pUNITY AT GAME DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2019 : Empowers Developers with the Platform to Create, Operate, and Monetize for Today and Tomorrow
BU
09:30pPFIZER : U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer's Oncology Biosimilar TRAZIMERA™ (trastuzumab-qyyp), a Biosimilar to Herceptin®1
PU
09:25pCATALYST METALS : Section 708A notice (92.7 k)
PU
09:25pXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : New-generation Hygiene Equipment Seen at Expo of Environmental & Hygiene Facilities & Equipment and Solid Waste Treatment Technology
PU
09:24pMMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : MMJ) Net Tangible Asset Backing - 41 Cents
AQ
09:24pGlobal Gaming Secures USD $5.6M Financing from Alpha Blue Ocean
GL
09:20pDIC : Announces Creation of Supply Framework for PPS Compounds
PU
09:20pDAIICHI SANKYO : Presents Positive Results of the First Randomized, Controlled Trial of Uninterrupted Oral, Once-daily Lixiana® (edoxaban) in Atrial Fibrillation Patients Undergoing Catheter Ablation
PU
09:16pROCHE : FDA Approves Genentech's Tecentriq in Combination With Chemotherapy for the Initial Treatment of Adults With Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
BU
09:11pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Revlon, Inc. (REV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages REV Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
2LG UPLUS CORP : Nvidia partners with Softbank to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan
3Elon Musk tweet about Tesla violates settlement agreement, U.S. regulator tells court
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Canada re-examining Boeing 737 MAX approval after FAA certification probe
5U.S. Chip Makers Fear Trap in a Trade Deal With China -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.