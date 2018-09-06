Log in
XCMG Construction Machinery : Truck-mounted Exhibited Products in the 26th GAIKINDO Auto Show in Indonesia

09/06/2018 | 05:47am CEST

Days ago, XCMG Truck-mounted and its Indonesia dealers exhibited products in the 26th GAIKINDO Auto Show'World Class Auto Show Series in Indonesia.

GAIKINDO, the host of the event, is a host of global automobile industry exhibitions. It is the 26th time for GAIKINDO to work as the exclusive agent of GIIAS in Indonesia, which emphasizes on the changes of automobile industry pushed by technologies in the rapid development of global automobile industry. The 2018 event will see the presence of 22 passenger vehicle manufacturers (BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Tata Motors, Toyota, VW and SGMV) and eight commercial vehicle manufacturers (DFSK, FAW, Hino Motors, Hyundai, ISUZU, Mitsubishi Fuso, Tata Motors and UD Truck).

During the event, many partners signed agreement to place orders. Till today, eight units of SQ12SK3Q and two units of SQ16SK4Q hoists have been sold. One customer even hoped XCMG team can go to the outside island to help him make the bid. By using the strong R&D power of XCMG platform, he hoped to meet the non-standard demands of the project.

XCMG truck-mounted cranes take nearly 60% domestic market share. By exhibiting in the event together with FAW, XCMG Truck-mounted implements the strategy of 'dual brands and channels'to explore the overseas market. Till today, XCMG has sold more than 150 special vehicles in Indonesia market, which are being used in transport, infrastructures, orchard pick and municipal repairs, etc., thus contributing our efforts to build the Great Indonesia.

Disclaimer

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 03:46:06 UTC
