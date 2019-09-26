XCMG Construction Machinery : continues the record-breaking journey

Thirty years ago, XCMG Group was officially founded, and it started with a company value of 0.38 billion. In August 1996, XCMG was listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, another seven years later, XCMG has become the first company in China's construction machinery industry to have both its revenue and sales number exceeded 10 billion.

In the global market, XCMG ranked the top 5 companies of the construction machinery industry in 2011. In 2014, XCMG Brazil - the first wholly-owned manufacturing base of XCMG overseas - was launched, and today, XCMG has established a marketing network made up of more than 2,000 service terminals, covering 183 countries and regions.

Every accomplishment marks a milestone in XCMG's journey to be the industry-leading company it is today. XCMG now ranks the 1st in China's construction machinery industry and the 6th in the world's list. In the past six months of 2019, XCMG has continued to shine around the globe.

According to the latest China Customs export data of the construction machinery industry, in the first half of 2019, XCMG export has once again secured the first among Chinese brands. With the vision to become a trustworthy and value-creating international enterprise, XCMG's global influence has continued to grow.

As one of the first companies in China's construction machinery industry to develop on a global scale, XCMG has been the top export for the last 30 years. Even in 2018, as the world's economic growth slowed down, focusing on the innovation of high-end products and the development in global market, XCMG was not stopped by this downward pressure and has successfully maintained a steady growth throughout the year.

As the company has grown into a more international brand, XCMG has been providing its worldwide customers with one-stop, integrated, highly efficient, and convenient pre-sales, sales, after-sales, and financing services. In the past six months, XCMG products have been shining on the global market for its tailored features targeting on different needs of customers, including the nine new XCMG loaders and 25 overseas versions of XCMG cranes.

Apart from the continuous innovation and developments in the quality and technology of its products, XCMG also put a lot of emphasis on the company value and corporate culture.

For three decades, XCMG has been adhering to its core value 'Taking Great Responsibilities, Acting with Great Morals, and Making Great Achievements,' and the importance of craftsmanship. In this year's 'Annual Conference of National Corporate Culture (2019)', XCMG won the grand prize of National Corporate Culture Excellent Achievement Award, the only honored enterprise in China construction machinery industry.

When been asked about the company's future plan, Wang Min, party secretary and chairman of XCMG, said that XCMG will focus on the strategic goal of top 5 & top 3 in the global industry, and create five 'world-class': world-class technology, world-class operation, world-class mechanism, world-renowned brand, world-class talent, and culture.

With perseverance, passion and sobriety, the essence of the corporate culture, XCMG aims to mount higher to reach the peaks of global construction machinery field.