Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XDD Expands Managed Review Offering with Opening of New Review Center in Ft. Lauderdale, FL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 08:13am EST

MISSION, Kan., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces the opening of the company’s newest managed review center in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. The new review center further expands XDD’s nationwide footprint in support of increasing market demand. 

An integral component of XDD’s overall service offering, this latest expansion marks the 6th review center in the United States, providing 70 seats and ample room for growth for review attorneys. With existing review centers located in Detroit, Indianapolis, Salt Lake City, Chicago and Miami, the addition of the new Ft. Lauderdale location enables XDD to engage 600+ onsite review attorneys nationwide concurrently across three time zones.

XDD Vice President of Managed Review David Sundwall states, “Complementing our existing review center in Miami, the new Ft. Lauderdale location is strategically located to meet the growing demand for flexible review services in the southern Florida market. The blend of available talent, competitive labor rates and prime location enables XDD to scale exponentially as the market evolves.”

Along with XDD’s five other managed review centers, Sundwall will manage all business operations from XDD’s Salt Lake City, Utah offices.

About Xact Data Discovery

Xact Data Discovery is a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations. XDD helps clients optimize their eDiscovery matters by orchestrating precision communication between people, processes, technology and data.

XDD services include forensics, eDiscovery processing, Relativity hosting and managed review. XDD has 16 offices throughout the United States and one location in India. XDD offers exceptional customer service with a commitment to responsive, transparent and timely communication to ensure clients remain informed throughout the entire discovery life cycle.

Press Contact:

Bob Lorum
Xact Data Discovery
951.378.1991
blorum@xactdatadiscovery.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:37aFLSMIDTH : Large gold plant order awarded to FLSmidth
GL
08:36aTETHYS OIL PUBL : Presentation of Tethys Oil's fourth quarter 2019
AQ
08:36aARCH BIOPARTNERS : Arranges Convertible Note Financing
AQ
08:36aOrion Energy Partners Announces Promotions; Lauren Key to Senior Vice President and Josh Shishkoff and Sue Yang to Vice President
BU
08:35aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
08:35aJustice Department's Antitrust Chief Removes Himself From Google Probe
DJ
08:35aPacific Empire Reports RC Drilling Results from Pinnacle Project
NE
08:35aUrbanGold drills 22 metres of 1.02 g/t gold near surface at Cressida, Troilus
NE
08:35aGL Brands CEO Carlos Frias Discusses Branding, Distribution and Export Agreement with Mexico (AUDIO)
NE
08:34aNASDAQ : Invitation to a teleconference and audiocast in connection with Arise´s Year-end report for 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Alphabet shares fall as Google misses on sales, YouTube revenue disappoints
2SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., : Hedge funds hold their nerve on China, seek opportunities
3BP PLC : BP boosts dividend as profit tops forecast and CEO bows out
4NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Response to share price movement
5BASWARE OYJ : BASWARE FINANCIAL STATEMENT BULLETIN JANUARY-DECEMBER 2019: Profitability improved; cloud revenu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group