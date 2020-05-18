Log in
XDI Taps DeepTarget To Power Member Engagement and Revenue Growth for Credit Unions

05/18/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and business intelligence in order to deliver targeted communications across digital channels for banks and credit unions, today announced that they are partnering with Xpress Data, Inc. (XDI), a provider of document services to credit unions. This partnership enables XDI clients to leverage DeepTarget’s marketing and sales automation platform within their eStatement portals.

DeepTarget integrated into XDI’s eXpressServices, an electronic document presentation and repository platform, to enable credit unions to engage their members through this channel with targeted communications.

“DeepTarget has already delivered excellent ROI to their customers within online banking and mobile banking channels,” said Mike Cooper, XDI founder, president and CEO. “Including this intelligence-driven capability in the eStatement portal will be a great benefit bringing positive results for our clients.”

“We have received strong results using DeepTarget’s intelligent marketing and sales solution within our mobile banking and now we are excited to extend this capability to our eStatement portal,” said Thorpe Miller, VP Sales and Marketing, Indiana Members Credit Union. “With DeepTarget’s ‘Design Once, Engage Everywhere’ capability, our existing targeted communications and campaigns will efficiently roll directly into this new channel!”

“It can be challenging for credit unions to ensure their members are receiving messages that are truly meeting their current needs,” said Jill Homan, president of DeepTarget. “With our open API, integration within this new channel was a seamless process. XDI clients will now be able to plan and design data-powered campaigns that will engage their members in the digital channel they use. These meaningful digital engagements will increase member satisfaction, which will ultimately yield more loans and deposits.”

About Xpress Data, Inc.

San Diego-based Xpress Data, Inc. is a digital printing and mailing operation focused on the credit union industry, serving 180 credit unions and 17.9 million members.

About DeepTarget

DeepTarget helps financial institutions integrate data sources for the purpose of driving meaningful digital engagements that yield more loans and deposits. Their solutions help financial institutions connect with their customers with messages that resonate. DeepTarget’s intelligent digital marketing and sales solutions are used by hundreds of financial institutions to provide a seamless communications experience wherever, whenever, and however their customers bank. For additional information visit www.deeptarget.com.


