XEEDA and Stakenet (XSN) Announce Partnership to Enable Users to Securely Store and Earn Staking Rewards from Smartphones

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September26, 2018 / Xeeda, Inc., offering the world's first hardwarewallet and integrated bitcoin / digital currency app for smartphones, todayannounced a strategic partnership to integrate with Stakenet (XSN) to enableusers to securely store and earn staking rewards from smartphones.

Xeeda offers the world's first hardwarewallet and integrated cold storage solution for smartphones. Xeeda'scryptocurrency hardware wallet and transactional smartphone app provides asimple, secure, and convenient way to access, exchange, and manage bitcoin,etherium, and other digital currency assets directly from a smartphone.Stakenet will further enhance the cutting-edge technology of Xeeda with severalof its own unique integrated technology offerings.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/512887/xeeda-2.jpg

Stakenet integration on Xeeda willenable Stakenet owners to not only store their coin safely and securelyoffline, but to also earn offline stake rewards through a Stakenet originalinvention, Trustless Proof of Stake (TPoS). TPoS allows every XSN holder tosecurely stake coins from a cold storage and validate the blockchain withoutthe need of a trusted or voted authority. Stakenet TPoS feature will helptransform Xeeda from a digital currency storage and transactional device into aprofit generating device for its users. Users will be able to earn rewardswhile their personal access keys remain securely stored offline on Xeeda'sdevice. TPoS is fully developed and will be available to Xeeda users as soon asXSN is integrated onto the device in Q4-2018 timeframe.

"We are incredibly excited tointegrate Stakenet (XSN) cutting edge technology into the Xeeda hardware walletand app," said Kevin Maloney, CEO of Xeeda. "Internet usage and theglobal economy are increasingly driven by communications and transactions viasmartphones. The collaboration with Stakenet supports our vision to acceleratedigital currency adoption by creating a convenient and secure platform for newusers and seasoned crypto communities that require direct on-the-go mobileaccess. Xeeda is focused on providing secure access to digital currency marketsthrough ease-of-use and mobility using our hardware wallet and integratedsmartphone app."

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/512887/xeeda-3.jpg

Stakenet is also working towards implementationsof other original inventions such as Cross Chain Proof of Stake (CCPos). WithCCPoS, Xeeda owners will be able to stake XSN and receive rewards in anyLightning Network compatible coin of their choosing. For example, they couldcold stake XSN on Xeeda, and receive Bitcoin or Litecoin as their rewardinstead of XSN.

Rebecca Catlin, Marketing Manager ofStakenet (XSN) said, "We are very excited to announce our partnership withXeeda. Stakenet integration on Xeeda strongly supports our vision to create adynamic environment of convenience, investment agility, andsecurity."

Stakenet (XSN) is a DecentralizedAutonomous Organization (DAO) running on its own blockchain that allows easyand secure staking of its currency, XSN, using Trustless Proof of Stake (TPoS),achieving the highest level of blockchain security using decentralized andtrustless cold staking. The Stakenet ecosystem is made up of three divisions:XSN Core, software team; XSN Cloud, Cloud staking and services team (Masternodesas a Service, Masternode Monitoring); and XSN Hardware, the team behind thedevelopment of innovative wearable bio-sensor technologies. Stakenet isbuilding an integrated decentralized ecosystem with three core objectives: tocreate a feature complete platform for cross-chain interoperability to servicethe blockchain industry, to develop a suite of effective investment tools forinstitutional and conventional investors, and build the World's first trulydecentralized cryptocurrency bank.

As users of digital currencies becomemore mainstream, Xeeda's mission is to provide convenient and secure mobileaccess to leading cryptocurrencies and their loyal communities around theglobe, and to implement cutting edge innovations. Users require a safe andsecure method to transact with convenience directly from their smartphones.Using their PIN and fingerprint, users will be able to store cryptographic keyson the Xeeda Hardware Wallet and seamlessly buy and exchange between selectdigital assets, all from the convenience of their smartphone.

Xeeda is supported on iOS and Androiddevices. To use the hardware wallet, users will need to download the Xeeda appon their iOS and Android devices (available in Q4). The app utilizes biometricscanners for security. Simply plug the hardware device into your smartphone,generate master seeds, set a pin, scan your fingerprint, and access your Xeedaapp. The app allows the authenticated user to access and control assets, managebalances, review portfolios, and initiate and confirm transfers and purchasesof coins.

Preorders for XEEDA Hardware Wallet areavailable now at a special launch price of $119. The first batches are expectedto ship in Q1-2019. To take advantage of this special price place your ordertoday at: https://order.xeeda.io/

AboutXeeda

Xeeda is a blockchain and transactionsstartup company developing the world's first cryptocurrency hardware wallet andintegrated app for smartphones. Leveraging multi-factor authentication andbuilt-in biometric security features, Xeeda provides a convenient and secureway to access, exchange, and manage your bitcoins and other digital currencyassets directly from your smartphone. Anytime. Anywhere. For more information,visit xeeda.io.

Stakenet CompanyInformation:

Stakenet Vision Summary: https://stakenet.io/Executive_Summary.pdf

Whitepaper: https://stakenet.io/Whitepaper_Stakenet_V3.0_EN.pdf

Official Website: https://stakenet.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XSNofficial

XeedaContact:

Kevin Maloney, CEO

support@xeeda.io

1-800-307-4299

SOURCE:XEEDA, Inc.