Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XENT Class Action Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that Approximately 6 Days Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Class Action Against Intersect ENT – XENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 10:49am EDT

NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announced that approximately six days remain to make a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff in a class action pending against Intersect ENT, Inc. (“Intersect ENT,” “XENT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XENT) on behalf of those who purchased XENT securities between August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased XENT securities during the Class Period, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Intersect ENT Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.   If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Intersect ENT class action, you must move the court no later than July 15, 2019.

The complaint, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Intersect ENT lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to the Company’s “SINUVA” sinus implant; (2) Intersect ENT’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) Intersect ENT’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect ENT’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) the Company would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On May 6, 2019, the Company disclosed a first quarter 2019 loss of $10.8 million and lowered guidance for the remainder of 2019. The Company also reported that Lisa Earnhardt, Intersect ENT’s Chief Executive Officer of 11 years, had resigned. On this news, Intersect ENT’s share price fell $8.05, or more than 25%, to close at $25.10 per share on May 7, 2019.

If you purchased XENT securities during the Class Period, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/intersectent-xent-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-132/ or contact Matthew Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aENER-CORE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Acacia Communications has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Cisco
PR
11:17aTop Trends Set to Transform the Biotechnology Industry in 2019 | An Article by SpendEdge
BU
11:17aReady, Set, Sale! Book an Exotic Winter Sale on a Variety Cruises' Mega Yacht
GL
11:16aAGILYSYS : Freedompay extends partnership with Agilysys
AQ
11:16aGeorge Jones Assumes CEO Role for Westhill
GL
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fred's Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
11:16aXYLEM : to release second-quarter 2019 financial results on August 1, 2019
BU
11:15aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Doubts over Deutsche Bank turnaround plan dent shaky shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About