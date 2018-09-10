XG Communities congratulates La Habra Heights on their 40th anniversary and our new partnership to address growing wireless technology demands

LA HABRA HEIGHTS, Calif., Sep 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- La Habra Heights is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding; a picturesque jewel in the middle of a cement jungle. As a tight-knit community, committed to preserving the look and feel of a small rural town, it was important to partner with an expert in the field. XG Communities LLC, a premier provider of wireless, asset marketing and wireless management services for cities and municipalities across the United States, announces their agreement with the City of La Habra Heights to manage wireless coverage solutions and prepare the City for small cell applications.



Under the multi-year agreement, XG Communities will begin marketing the City's street light poles and other assets for small cell technology. This effort will enhance the ability for La Habra Heights to deploy 5G wireless connectivity throughout the city, without compromising the City's aesthetic preservation.



As wireless carriers densify existing networks, it is estimated the industry will deploy hundreds of small cells, making it increasingly difficult for cities to manage the application and deployment process. In collaboration with the City and carriers, XG Communities will streamline applications with a predictable process, while preserving community aesthetics.



The decision for the City of La Habra Heights to partner with XG Communities was based on increasing connectivity and preserving the community's rural beauty achieved by the intentional efforts and commitment of residents for the past 75 years.



About City of LA HABRA HEIGHTS:



Founded in 1978, La Habra Heights is a picturesque community, an oasis right in the middle of the urban desert of the Los Angeles Basin, compromised of natural beauty and panoramic views; over twenty percent of the land is commited to natural open space and another twenty percent to recreational open space. The community consists of 6.2 square miles and 5,712 residents.



About XG Communities:



XG Communities, is headquartered in Irvine, California. A premier provider of small cell wireless marketing , management and engineering services for cities and municipalities. For more information, please visit http://xgcommunities.com/.



