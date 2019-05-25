XINHUANET: Promotion Event of The Most Beautiful Shooting Location in China Held During Cannes Film Festival

On May 16 (local time), an event was held at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival to recommend China’s most beautiful shooting locations on the theme of “Fascinating China.”

The representative from Cannes Convention Bureau (1st L), Michel Chevillon (C), vice president of the French Riviera Chamber of Commerce and Industry and head of hotel association, and Adeline CHAUVEAU (3rd R), officer in charge of film and television projects from French Embassy to China, pose for a group photo with the representatives from the cities awarded for "The most beautiful shooting location in China." (Photo: Business Wire)

In the event, the Yellow Sea National Forest Park in Dongtai, Jiangsu Province, the One Hundred Mile Azalea Forest in Bijie, Guizhou Province, Siming District of Xiamen, Fujian Province, and the Li Autonomous County in Lingshui, Hainan Province were on the list.

The promotional films about the scenery in these four cities were also screened repeatedly in the festival’s official projection hall.

During the event, the representatives from each city promoted their local culture and landscape to the guests at home and abroad.

The Yellow Sea National Forest Park boasts of distinct seasons, long sunshine duration, and fresh forest air comparable to that of untraversed areas in mountains.

In the One Hundred Mile Azalea Forest, the blooming azaleas all over the hills and dales can be seen in every spring.

Siming District of Xiamen, Fujian Province has a long history, bustling street views, unique arcade-houses, and distinctive international atmosphere.

With clear blue sea, shining beaches, bright-colored corals and deep rock caves, Li Autonomous County in Lingshui, Hainan Province has become the shooting location of many outstanding movie and television works.

Many professional filmmakers all over the world spoke highly of the scenery and grandeur of these locations in China.

After promoting their local landscape and cultural resources to the guests around the world, representatives from the cities of China’s most beautiful shooting locations communicate warmly with the guests.

Representatives of international filmmakers and organizations have expressed strong interests in going to China to shoot their movie and television works.

