XMAX, the Blockchain Ecosystem for Entertainment and Gaming, Announces a Bounty Program with 150,000,000 XMX Tokens

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / To promote the development of their community XMAX, the blockchain entertainment ecosystem, is holding an official bounty program at https://www.candydrop.io/xmx/ beginning on August 9th, 2018. During this event, 150,000,000 XMX tokens will be available to community members who actively contribute to XMAX social media and share XMAX content online.

The program features both task-based rewards such as creating content for XMAX's medium blog and also rewards social influencers by providing an opportunity to earn more tokens when invited friends participate. Community members will each have a chance to receive thousands of XMX tokens and help build the new era of blockchain entertainment.

XMAX continues to build awareness for their mission of empowering developers to create exciting entertainment DApps and games. In addition to their user community, the development of their blockchain ecosystem and developer tools sees weekly updates on GitHub (https://github.com/XMaxPlatform/Documents/blob/master/Code_Weekly.md), and will pave the way for a faster, more straightforward approach to blockchain projects.

What is XMAX?

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/509539/c8df572e-311a-4fd5-a6d7-8cf6f5879e12.jpeg

XMAX is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem and a set of developer tools built to simplify the creation of decentralized applications (DApps). By making it easier for developers to develop DApps and providing a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) framework, XMAX will support the next-generation of blockchain entertainment.

Currently, the project is openly developing their blockchain framework on GitHub (https://github.com/XMaxPlatform/) as well as publishing weekly progress updates on their Medium blog, THE XMAX GALAXY NETWORK (https://medium.com/xmax-galaxy-network). This project includes many members and investors with experience in corporate and indie game publishing. The team's background affirms this project will have the expertise to help developers create engaging DApps and share them with a global audience on a decentralized platform.

Roadmap:

2018 Q3

Build the base-layer infrastructure for the Galaxy Multi-chain Network.

Create the Blockchain Packet System

Build a test network based on Ethereum.

2019 Q1

Create the Consensus Mechanism and Network.

Build a multiple node network.

Continue designing main-chain tools.

Build the 21 node testing framework.

Support multiple platforms including (Windows, MacOS, Linux, etc.).

2018 Q4

Implement consensus mechanism based on VRF.

Develop JS virtual machine sandbox.

Create native system contracts.

Design account system.

Build a single node testing framework.

2019 Q2

Optimize the testing framework for 2100 nodes.

