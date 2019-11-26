XMH : Announcement of auction - Reopening 10-year Federal bond

Press release
Announcement of auction
Reopening 10-year Federal bond
As already announced in the issuance calendar for the fourth quarter of 2019, the Federal Government will reopen once again the
0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2019 (2029)
issued on 10 July 2019 - ISIN DE0001102473
on 4 December 2019, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 3 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and amount set aside for secondary market operations). The current volume of the bond amounts to € 19 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.
Time schedule of the auction procedure:
Date of invitation to bid: Tuesday, 3 December 2019
Bidding period: Wednesday, 4 December 2019,
from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time
|
Inclusion in stock
|
|
exchange trading:
|
Wednesday, 4 December 2019
|
Value date:
|
Friday, 6 December 2019
Terms of the issue to be reopened:
|
Maturity:
|
15 August 2029
|
Stripping:
|
Due to the coupon of 0 % stripping is not possible
