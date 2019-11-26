XMH : Announcement of auction - Reopening 10-year Federal bond

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 26 November 2019 Page 1 of 1

Announcement of auction

Reopening 10-year Federal bond

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the fourth quarter of 2019, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2019 (2029)

issued on 10 July 2019 - ISIN DE0001102473

on 4 December 2019, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 3 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and amount set aside for secondary market operations). The current volume of the bond amounts to € 19 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Tuesday, 3 December 2019

Bidding period: Wednesday, 4 December 2019,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock exchange trading: Wednesday, 4 December 2019 Value date: Friday, 6 December 2019

Terms of the issue to be reopened: