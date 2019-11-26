Log in
XMH : Announcement of auction - Reopening 10-year Federal bond

11/26/2019 | 05:18am EST

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 26 November 2019 Page 1 of 1

Announcement of auction

Reopening 10-year Federal bond

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the fourth quarter of 2019, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2019 (2029)

issued on 10 July 2019 - ISIN DE0001102473

on 4 December 2019, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 3 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and amount set aside for secondary market operations). The current volume of the bond amounts to € 19 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Tuesday, 3 December 2019

Bidding period: Wednesday, 4 December 2019,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock

exchange trading:

Wednesday, 4 December 2019

Value date:

Friday, 6 December 2019

Terms of the issue to be reopened:

Maturity:

15 August 2029

Stripping:

Due to the coupon of 0 % stripping is not possible

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 10:17:03 UTC
