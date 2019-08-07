XMH : Notice of AGM (SGX) 0 08/07/2019 | 09:25pm EDT Send by mail :

XMH HOLDINGS LTD. (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) Company Registration Number 201010562M NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of XMH Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 55 Tuas Crescent, #07-01, Singapore 638743 on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 at 10.00 a.m. for the following purposes: AS ORDINARY BUSINESSES 1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements of the Company and the Group for the financial year ended 30 April 2019 together with the Auditors' Report thereon. Resolution 1 2. To approve the payment of Directors' fees of S$170,600 for the financial year ended 30 April 2019 (2018: S$170,600). Resolution 2 3. To re-elect the following Directors of the Company retiring pursuant to Rule 720(5) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and Regulation 88 of the Constitution of the Company: a) Mr. Tan Tin Yeow (Listing Rule 720(5)) [See Explanatory Notes (i)] Resolution 3 b) Mr. Khoo Song Koon (Regulation 88) [See Explanatory Notes (ii)] Resolution 4 4. To note the retirement of Mr. Chan Heng Toong as a Director of the Company. 5. To re-appoint Messrs Ernst & Young LLP as the Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. Resolution 5 To transact any other ordinary business which may properly be transacted at an AGM. AS SPECIAL BUSINESSES To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions, with or without any modifications: Authority to allot and issue shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST

That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST, the Directors of the Company be authorised and empowered to: (i) issue shares in the Company (" Shares ") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, " Instruments ") that might or would require shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) options, warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into shares, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors of the Company may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue Shares pursuant to any Instrument made or granted by the Directors of the Company while this Resolution was in force, (the "Share Issue Mandate") provided that: the aggregate number of Shares (including Shares to be issued pursuant to the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) and Instruments to be issued pursuant to this Resolution shall not exceed fifty per centum (50%) of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below), of which the aggregate number of Shares and Instruments to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to existing shareholders of the Company shall not exceed twenty per centum (20%) of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph

(2) below); (subject to such calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of Shares and Instruments that may be issued under sub-paragraph (1) above, the total number of issued Shares and Instruments shall be based on the number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the time of the passing of this Resolution, after adjusting for: new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of the Instruments or any convertible securities; new shares arising from exercising share options or vesting of share awards outstanding or subsisting at the time of the passing of this Resolution; and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of Shares; in exercising the Share Issue Mandate conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST) and the Constitution of the Company; and unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, the Share Issue Mandate shall continue in force (i) until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier or (ii) in the case of shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution, until the issuance of such shares in accordance with the terms of the Instruments. [See Explanatory Note (iii)] Resolution 6 8. Authority to issue shares under the XMH Share Option Scheme That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50, the Directors of the Company be authorised to issue from time to time such number of shares in the capital of the Company as may be required to be issued pursuant to the exercise of share options granted by the Company under the XMH Share Option Scheme ("Scheme"), whether granted during the subsistence of this authority or otherwise, provided always that the aggregate number of additional ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to the Scheme shall not exceed fifteen per centum (15%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company from time to time and that such authority shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, continue in force until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier. [See Explanatory Note (iv)] Resolution 7 9. Proposed renewal of the Share Buyback Mandate That: for the purposes of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore (" Act "), the exercise by the Directors of the Company of all the powers of the Company to purchase or otherwise acquire the ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (" Shares ") not exceeding in aggregate the Prescribed Limit (as hereafter defined), at such price(s) as may be determined by the Directors of the Company from time to time up to the Maximum Price (as hereafter defined), whether by way of: market purchases (each a " Market Purchase ") on the SGX-ST; and/or off-market purchases (each an " Off-Market Purchase ") effected otherwise than on the SGX-ST in accordance with any equal access schemes as may be determined or formulated by the Directors of the Company as they consider fit, which schemes shall satisfy all the conditions prescribed by the

Companies Act, and otherwise in accordance with all other provisions of the Companies Act and listing rules of the SGX-ST as may for the time being be applicable, and is hereby authorised and approved generally and unconditionally ("Share Buyback Mandate"); unless varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting, the authority conferred on the Directors of the Company pursuant to the Share Buyback Mandate may be exercised by the Directors at any time and from time to time during the period commencing from the passing of this Resolution and expiring on the earlier of: the date on which the next AGM of the Company is held or required by law to be held; the date on which the Share Buyback is carried out to the full extent mandated; or the date on which the authority contained in the Share Buyback Mandate is varied or revoked; in this Resolution:

" Prescribed Limit " means 10% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at the date of passing of this Resolution unless the Company has effected a reduction of the share capital of the Company in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, at any time during the Relevant Period, in which event the issued ordinary share capital of the Company shall be taken to be the amount of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as altered (excluding any treasury shares and subsidiary holdings that may be held by the Company from time to time);

" Relevant Period " means the period commencing from the date on which the forthcoming AGM is held and the resolution relating to the Share Buyback Mandate is passed and expiring on the date the next AGM is held or is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier; and

" Maximum Price " in relation to a Share to be purchased, means an amount (excluding brokerage, stamp duties, applicable goods and services tax and other related expenses) not exceeding: in the case of a Market Purchase: 105% of the Average Closing Price; in the case of an Off-Market Purchase: 120% of the Average Closing Price, where: "Average Closing Price" means the average of the closing market prices of a Share over the last five market days, on which transactions in the Shares were recorded, preceding the day of the Market Purchase, and deemed to be adjusted for any corporate action that occurs after the relevant five-day period; and the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents as may be required) as they may consider expedient or necessary to give effect to the transactions contemplated by this Resolution. [See Explanatory Note (v)] Resolution 8 By Order of the Board Seah Hai Yang Company Secretary Singapore, 8 August 2019 Explanatory Notes: Mr. Tan Tin Yeow, if re-elected as a Director of the Company, will remain as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. Please refer to Corporate Governance Report on pages 44 to 45 in the Annual Report for the detailed information as required pursuant to Rule 720(6) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST. Mr. Khoo Song Koon, if re-elected as a Director of the Company, will remain as an Independent Director and will be considered independent pursuant to Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST. Please refer to Corporate Governance Report on pages 44 to 45 in the Annual Report for the detailed information as required pursuant to Rule 720(6) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST. Resolution 6 above, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company from the date of this AGM until the date of the next AGM of the Company, or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held or such authority is varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting, whichever is the earlier, to issue shares, make or grant Instruments convertible into shares and to issue shares pursuant to such instruments, up to a number not exceeding, in total, fifty per centum (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company, of which up to twenty per centum (20%) may be issued other than on a pro rata basis to existing shareholders of the Company.

For determining the aggregate number of shares that may be issued, the percentage of issued shares in the capital of the Company will be calculated based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the time this Resolution is passed after adjusting for new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of the Instruments or any convertible securities, the exercise of share options or the vesting of share awards outstanding or subsisting at the time when this Resolution is passed and any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares. Resolution 7 above, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company from the date of this AGM until the date of the next AGM of the Company, or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held or such authority is varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting, whichever is the earlier, to issue shares in the Company pursuant to the exercise of options granted or to be granted under the Scheme (for the entire duration of the Scheme) provided that the aggregate additional shares to be issued pursuant to the Scheme do not exceed fifteen per centum (15%) of the total number of issued shares

(excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company from time to time. Resolution 8 above, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company from the date of this AGM until the next AGM of the Company, or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier, to buyback ordinary shares of the Company by way of On-Market Share Buy-Back or Off-Market Share Buy-Back of up to ten per centum (10%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the Maximum Price as defined in the Clause 2.3.4 of the Addendum. The rationale for, the authority and limitation on, the sources of funds to be used for the purchase or acquisition including the amount of financing and the financial effects of the purchase or acquisition of ordinary shares by the Company pursuant to the Share BuyBack Mandate on the audited consolidated financial statement of the Group for the financial year ended 30 April 2019 are set out in greater detail in the Addendum on pages 148 to 171 in the Annual Report 2019. Notes: A Member of the Company (other than a Relevant Intermediary*) entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint not more than two (2) proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A Relevant Intermediary* may appoint more than two (2) proxies, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by him/her (which number and class of shares shall be specified). Where a member of the Company appoints two (2) proxies, he/she shall specify the proportion of his/her shareholding to be represented by each proxy in the instrument appointing the proxies. If the member is a corporation, the instrument appointing the proxy must be executed under seal or the hand of its duly authorised officer or attorney. The instrument appointing a proxy must be deposited at the Registered Office of the Company at 55 Tuas Crescent, #07-01, Singapore 638743 not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM. * A Relevant Intermediary is: a banking corporation licensed under the Banking Act (Chapter 19) of Singapore or a wholly-owned subsidiary of such a banking corporation, whose business includes the provision of nominee services and who holds shares in that capacity; or a person holding a capital markets services licence to provide custodial services for securities under the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) of Singapore and who holds shares in that capacity; or the Central Provident Fund Board established by the Central Provident Fund Act (Chapter 36) of Singapore, in respect of shares purchased under the subsidiary legislation made under that Act providing for the making of investments from the contributions and interest standing to the credit of members of the Central Provident Fund, if the Board holds those shares in the capacity of an intermediary pursuant to or in accordance with that subsidiary legislation. Personal Data Privacy Where a member of the Company submits an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the AGM and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's personal data by the Company (or its agents) for the purpose of the processing and administration by the Company (or its agents) of proxies and representatives appointed for the AGM (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, proxy lists, minutes and other documents relating to the AGM (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and (iii) agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the member's breach of warranty. Attachments Original document

