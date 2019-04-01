Log in
XMH : Sustainability Report

0
04/01/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

XMH Holdings Ltd.

Sustainability Report 2018

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number: 201010562M)

1

CONTENT

About This Report

3

Message from the Board

4

Our Business and Values

5

Sustainability Approach

7

- Sustainability Principles and Governance

7

-

Stakeholder Engagement

8

-

Materiality Assessment Process

9

-

Key Topics

10

Economic

11

-

Economic Performance

11

Social

13

- Our People and Talent Management

13

Governance

16

- Quality of Sales and Services

16

-

Legal and Compliance

17

GRI Content Index

18

2

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Scope of Report

This is an inaugural stand-alone Sustainability Report (the "Report") by XMH Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "XMH"). The scope and boundaries of the Report are determined with XMH's stakeholders in mind. XMH Holdings Ltd. recognises that sustainability reporting is critical to our business and long-term value creation. This Report describes the policies, performance and targets for key economic, environmental, social and governance topics of XMH's major business operations in Singapore, which collectively contributed more than 50% of the group's revenue for the financial year ended 30 April 2018 ("FY2018"). Unless otherwise stated, this Report covers the period from 1 May 2017 to 30 April 2018, being the same period covered by our FY2018 annual report. XMH will continue to publish the Report annually.

Standard of Report

This Report is prepared in alignment to SGX-ST Listing Rules - Sustainability Reporting Guide and with reference to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards 2016: Core Option and its reporting principles. Please refer to GRI Content Index which summarises our data and information disclosed as per GRI Standards requirement.

Feedback

XMH always welcome feedback from our stakeholders on this Report as we strive to improve on our reporting. For any enquiry, comment and suggestion related to this Report, please contact us at www.xmh.com.sg/XMHH/contact.

3

MESSAGE FROM THE BOARD

Dear Stakeholders,

We are pleased to present to you XMH's first sustainability report. Since its inception, it is XMH's belief that value creation and sustainability are core to its business and stakeholders. XMH's Board of Directors (the "Board") and management have considered sustainability issues as part of its business strategy formulation and management activities. We set our sights on our long-term growth strategy. We have been working hard to strengthen our foundation amidst aggressive competition in several businesses XMH and its subsidiaries (the "Group") operate in.

In this inaugural Report, we discuss material topics in relation to economic, environmental, social and governance which are identified through on-going engagement with our stakeholders. Please refer to the section "Stakeholder Engagement" on how we continuously interact with our valued stakeholders. This Report also highlights our sustainable practices embedded across XMH's business operations and our commitment to achieve the right balance of business values, sustainable growth, employee relationship and efforts in business compliance and governance.

We would like to thank various parties who have contributed to XMH and for partnering us in our sustainability journey. We plan to publish our sustainability report on a yearly basis.

While the Report is our key sustainability document, we encourage our shareholders to read it together with our Annual Report for a complete view on XMH's sustainability approach.

Sincerely,

Board of Directors

XMH Holdings Ltd.

4

OUR BUSINESS AND VALUES

With XMH's history dating back to 1955, we are now a reputable and trusted name as a diesel engine, propulsion and power generating solutions provider to a diverse customer base in the marine and industrial sectors across Asia. Our business is headquartered in Singapore with main operations in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Our business activities can be broadly categorised into distribution and provision of value-added products and services; after-sales services, trading and others; and projects, which comprise the assembly and installation of standby generator sets and provision of related services, and the design and manufacture of marine switchboards, remote control distributor system and marine automation products.

Distribution

After-Sales

Projects

Services

Xin Ming Hua Pte Ltd

PT Xin Ming Hua Engine

Z Power Automation Pte Ltd

100% (Singapore, 1991)

100% (Indonesia, 2012)

80% (Singapore, 2008)

XMH Engineering Pte Ltd

Mech-Power Generator Pte Ltd

100% (Singapore, 2007)

100% (Singapore, 1983)

Vivo Power Myanmar Company Limited

Mech Power Generator Sdn Bhd

50% (Myanmar, 2018)

100% (Malaysia, 1992)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

XMH Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 02:11:13 UTC
