XOTIC PC Desktops with New NVIDIA™ GeForce RTX GPUs Available for Preorder

08/20/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOTIC PC, a multi-award-winning PC-based desktop systems integrator and reseller of highly customized gaming laptops – announced today that the new NVIDIA® GeForceRTX desktop graphics cards are available for Preorder. The latest generation of NVIDIA® GeForce RTX desktop video cards are the world’s first ray tracing gaming graphics cards. NVIDIA® announced new GeForceRTX desktop graphics cards  at Gamescom just in time for holiday season.

The new and powerful NVIDIA® GeForce RTX desktop video cards are built with enthusiasts and professionals in mind, delivering faster performance over previous generations. NVIDIA® announced the new RTX 2070 8GB, RTX 2080 8GB and their new flagship RTX 2080 Ti with 11GB of GDDR6 Memory and 4352 NVIDIA CUDA Cores. With this expansive line up their is something for everyone.

All XOTIC PC desktops with the new NVIDIA® GeForce  RTX graphics cards can be custom built to preorder now!. All XOTIC PC desktops include free handcrafted braided cables, an industry leading 5 year platinum warranty and lifetime tech support. Stand out from the competition with the best performance and build quality from XOTIC PC.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.xoticpc.com/desktops

ABOUT XOTIC PC
Established in 1999, Lincoln, Nebraska-based XOTIC PC is a leading reseller, systems integrator and custom builder of benchmark-shredding desktops and laptops, specifically designed and customized for gamers. In addition to its own Small, Mid and Full Form Factor gaming desktops lines, XOTIC PC also customizes and sells the latest gaming laptop offerings from Acer, Aorus, Asus, GIGABYTE, MSI, Sager and Samsung. XOTIC PC also offers a wide range of casual to pro gamer focused mice, keyboards and headsets. For additional information about XOTIC PC, please visit http://www.xoticpc.com.

You can also find us on Twitter @xoticpc and Facebook at fb.com/xoticpc.

CONTACT INFORMATION

PRESS CONTACT

XOTIC PC
marketing@xoticpc.com
1-877-289-9684

Andrew Elias, Technical Marketing/Product Manager
andrew.e@xoticpc.com

Keywords: nvidia, geforce, desktop, gaming, graphics, next gen, performance, video cards, gpu

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
