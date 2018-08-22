Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XOi Technologies : Welcomes David Johnson to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 04:54pm CEST

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies, is pleased to welcome David Johnson, previously the Global Chief Information Officer at JLL, as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Johnson will draw on more than 30 years of facilities management, real estate services, and technology leadership experience to bring fresh insights to XOi's business strategies.

"We are delighted to have David join our board," said XOi Technologies' CEO, Aaron Salow. "He is a true technology leader in the commercial real estate and facilities management industry with experience in finding and leveraging industry-disrupting technology. XOi will greatly benefit from his vision and experience."

Johnson spent 21 years at JLL, serving as the firm's global CIO for the past 13 years. As a member of the Senior Executive Leadership Team, Johnson helped grow JLL from a mid-sized, private company to a Fortune 500 global leader with over 4.6 billion square feet under its management, and more than 80,000 employees across 80+ countries. Prior to JLL, Johnson held financial, operations, and technology management roles in the real estate and banking industries, for Ernst & Young, Price Waterhouse, and Chase Manhattan Bank.

"I know good software when I see it. I appreciate XOi's focus on delivering technology that empower field service technicians do their jobs more efficiently and helps companies solve for the skilled trades gap. I have a lot of respect for blue collar workers—they don't get enough credit and their jobs are hard. I also believe the data management and embedded AI in XOi Vision™ will enable real estate managers and owners to more effectively manage the facilities in their portfolios," said Johnson.

About XOi Technologies

XOi's Vision™ platform uses workflow automation, NLP, computer vision, and machine learning to streamline documentation of service calls, facilitate real time remote support, intelligently archive and resurface service content, and improve customer transparency from the frontlines of field service. We empower our field service customers to effectively put their best tech on every site, which speeds resolution of issues, reduces cost and increases sell- through of recommended maintenance and upgrades. XOi customers typically see a 35% increase in tickets closed per technician, a 24% increase in the revenue value per ticket, and a significant reduction in expensive second truck rolls. www.xoi.io.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xoi-technologies-welcomes-david-johnson-to-board-of-directors-300700991.html

SOURCE XOi Technologies


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:37pCAPITAL HOTEL : The Capital Hotels and Apartments breaks ground at The Capital Melrose
AQ
05:37pHOME DEPOT : Declares second quarter dividend of $1.03
AQ
05:37pJ C PENNEY : JCPenney Takes Big & Tall to New Heights with Shaquille O'Neal XLG; Company expands partnership with NBA Legend to launch an exclusive brand collection
AQ
05:37pBEST BUY : Acquires GreatCall, a Leading Connected Health Services Provider; Acquisition is in line with Best Buy 2020 strategy
AQ
05:37pFOOT LOCKER : Declares quarterly dividend of $0.345 per share
AQ
05:37pAMAZON COM : Web Services Announces Availability of T3 Instances for EC2; Next generation burstable general-purpose instances provide up to 30% better price performance over T2 instances and include unlimited bursting by default
AQ
05:37pNORTH WEST : Star Air to open new hangar in Thompson, MB; New facility at Thompson Airport will facilitate continued airline expansion
AQ
05:37pBARNES & NOBLE : Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Webcast
AQ
05:37pMCIG : Announces First Hemp Harvest with NYAcres to Begin Soon
AQ
05:37pOVERSTOCK COM : Releases Additional Information on GSR Capital Investment, Standby Equity Underwriting Agreement, and Capital on Demand Sales Agreement (ATM)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.