XP : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
03/17/2020 | 04:25pm EDT
March 2020
4Q19 Earnings Presentation
For purposes of this presentation:
"Active Clients" means the total number of retail clients served through our XP Investimentos, Rico, Clear, XP Investments and XP Private (Europe) brands, with an AUC above R$100.00 or that have transacted at least once in the last thirty days. For purposes of calculating this metric, if a client holds an account in more than one of the aforementioned entities, such client will be counted as one "active client" for each such account. For example, if a client holds an account in each of XP Investimentos and Rico, such client will count as two "active clients" for purposes of this metric.
"Assets Under Custody (AUC)" means the market value of all client assets invested through XP's platform, including equities, fixed income securities, mutual funds (including those managed by XP Gestão de Recursos Ltda., XP Advisory Gestão Recursos Ltda. and XP Vista Asset Management Ltda., as well as by third-party asset managers), pension funds (including those from XP Vida e Previdência S.A., as well as by third-party insurance companies), exchange traded funds, COEs (Structured Notes), REITs, and uninvested cash balances (Floating Balances), among others.
22
Opening Remarks
KPIs
Financials
Recent Developments
XP Inc. Will Continue to Transform the Financial Market in Brazil
We are confident that our business model, culture and vision will translate into long-term value creation.
-
2019, a memorable year: successful IPO and sound operational and financial results;
-
We are in the beginning of our journey: ~90% of R$8.6 trillion in investment assets controlled by 5 banks;
-
All-timelow interest rates: driving secular change in Brazilians' relationship and engagement with investments;
-
Extensive portfolio of products and IFA network: we offer several investment products accessible in the Brazilian and international markets to all types of investors through our 3 brands and an unique IFA network;
-
Customer centricity more than ever: our focus is to build solid relationships regardless of market conditions, adding new services and reinforcing our competitive advantages to sustain a high NPS;
-
Strong balance position: we are well capitalized and ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead.
5
KPIs
AUC, Active Clients and NPS
Assets Under Custody (AUC) (R$ in billions)
350
202
Active Clients ('000)
|
+11%
|
+91%
|
1,702
|
1,702
|
1,536
|
892
Highlights
-
Strong AUC growth reflected healthy pace of net inflows and market appreciation of equity securities.
Highlights
-
Growth in active clients was driven by the expansion across all our channels and three retail brands.
NPS Dec/19: 73
7
2019 Revenue and Breakdown
Total Gross Revenues (in R$ mn)
+72%
5,518
3,216
+90%
1,823
957
Highlights
-
Growth was driven by: (i) mutual funds, especially performance fees in Retail; (ii) equities and futures in both Retail and Institutional businesses and (iii) steep increase in Issuer Services
revenue.
Note 1: 8% of revenues come from Other Revenues
RETAILINSTITUTIONAL
67%14%
9
|
ISSUER SERVICES
|
DIGITAL CONTENT
%2
%
of 2019 total gross revenue
9
Retail Revenue and Take Rate
Strong performance driven by higher volumes in equities, intense deal flow and performance fees
|
Retail Revenue (in R$ mn)
|
Take Rate (Retail Revenue / AUC)
|
|
|
|
+56%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,676
|
1.4%
|
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2%
|
|
1.2%
|
|
|
2,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+74%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
665
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q18
|
4Q19
|
2018
|
2019
|
4Q18
|
4Q19
|
2018
|
2019
Highlights
-
Key revenue growth drivers were: (1) mutual funds and (2) equities and futures;
-
Stock market rally boosted trading volumes and performance fees in equity funds.
Highlights
-
The decline in take rate reflects: (1) zero-fee brokerage instituted at Clear in October 2018 and (2) steep increase in AUC (denominator) driven by the stock market rally and robust inflows in equities custody without a corresponding growth in revenue.
10
Institutional and Issuer Services
Favorable environment and network effects boosting both revenue lines
|
Institutional Revenue (in R$ mn)
|
Issuer Services Revenue (in R$ mn)
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+115%
|
|
|
|
+199%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q18
|
4Q19
|
2018
|
2019
|
4Q18
|
4Q19
|
2018
|
2019
-
(1) rising volumes across our Brazilian trading desks, following the overall expansion in B3 volumes and (2) increase in securities placement (IPOs and fixed income).
-
(1) Growth in DCM revenue (the largest contributor); (2) favorable environment for REITs offerings and (3) increased participation in IPOs and follow-ons.
Digital Content and Other
Solid growth following the expansion of XP's platforms and ecosystem
|
Digital Content Revenue (in R$ mn)
|
Other Revenue (in R$ mn)
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+35%
|
|
|
|
+107%
|
150
|
|
22
|
30
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q18
|
4Q19
|
2018
|
2019
|
4Q18
|
4Q19
|
2018
|
2019
-
Increase in the sales of our online educational products through our XP Educação portal;
-
Launch of three new flagship courses: MBA Stocks, MBA Global Broker and MBA Private.
-
Key drivers include: (1) the growth of the overall business, especially the retail platform and institutional trading and (2) increase in adjusted gross financial assets.
12
COGS and SG&A
Gross margin expansion and efficiency gains
|
COGS (in R$ mn)
|
Operating Expenses (in R$ mn)
|
+71%
|
Share Based Compensation
|
+44%
|
|
1,802
|
|
1,606
|
|
8
|
|
1,251
|
|
|
|
941
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+58%
|
|
|
|
|
+61%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
606
|
|
|
487
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
377
|
8
|
|
309
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q18
|
4Q19
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
4Q18
|
4Q19
|
Gross
|
65.1%
|
71.2%
|
68.2%
|
68.7%
|
% of Net
|
42.5%
|
35.8%
|
Margin
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highlights
|
Highlights
|
▪ 50bps gross margin expansion in 2019 vs 2018 due to product
|
▪ Increasingly leveraging efficiency gains on relevant expense
|
mix.
|
lines that grew below revenues, such as marketing and data
|
|
processing.
13
Adjusted Net Income
Solid profitability in 2019
|
Adjusted Net Income (in R$ mn)
|
Adjusted Net Margin
|
|
|
|
+119%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,074
|
|
24.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.6
|
|
|
+262%
|
491
|
|
13.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
417
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q18
|
4Q19
|
2018
|
2019
|
4Q18
|
4Q19
|
2018
|
2019
Highlights
-
Growth in Adjusted Net Income driven by (1) accelerating increase in total revenues, especially brokerage and performance fees in Retail and Issuer Services and (2) ongoing efficiency gains.
14
New Businesses and Association with Visa Inc.
New businesses to complement our ecosystem and create long-term value
2020
2H19-1Q20
|
▪ Full banking license
|
▪ Credit and debit cards
|
▪ Collateralized loans
|
▪ Digital bank account
|
▪ XP Empresas (SMEs)
|
▪ Other payment services
|
▪ Spiti
|
▪ Other collateralized loans
2021+
-
Other insurance products
-
…
Partnership with
Visa Inc.
-
In early March, XP signed a contract with Visa as its brand partner of debit and credit cards, which will be launched by during 2020;
-
The initiative is aligned with the strategy of creating a full-serviceplatform by adding new financial products for our clients over time;
-
Since last year XP Inc. established a technology squad focused on the product design to bring a differentiated offer to customers and innovative benefits to be launched with the "XP Visa Infinite Card".
Potential Impacts of COVID-19 Crisis (1/3)
AUC: Should be negatively impacted due to equity exposure. However, outflows are not expected since we offer various investment options and recovery may be similar to past events.
409?
202
Net Inflow: Growth pace could be reduced, but it shouldn't be materially impacted.
159?
68
Product Mix: We could see an increase in demand for fixed income or structured notes products.
?
Equity
Fixed Income
Funds
Take Rate: Reduced equity AUC, without impacting Retail Revenues, should have a positive effect. Product mix change could have a negative effect.
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
Note: Prease refer to Page 2: Important Disclosure
|
17
Potential Impacts of COVID-19 Crisis (2/3)
AUC and Net Inflow performed well in past crisis
Behavior of our platform in other crisis
|
|
Period
|
IBOVESPA
|
Average Selic
|
AUC
|
Net Inflow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014 Elections
|
1Q15 vs 3Q14
|
-20%
|
11.0%
|
+19%
|
+73%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Joesley Day" Episode
|
3Q17 vs 2Q17
|
-10%
|
10.5%
|
+19%
|
+6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Truckers' Strike
|
3Q18 vs 2Q18
|
-19%
|
6.5%
|
+14%
|
+8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive environment remains unchanged and XP's Platform is positioned better
than ever to overcome this crisis:
-
Differentiated scale and recent IPO proceeds give XP Inc. additional strength to surpass the crisis;
-
People will have to invest regardless of the scenario, and through XP Direct and our extensive and specialized IFA network, we will be there to help (+600 investment products);
-
XP is less affected by COVID-19 on supply and demand, reflecting our digital-based businesses, which are less dependent of logistics.
18
Potential Impacts of COVID-19 Crisis (3/3)
XP Inc. is well capitalized after the IPO
XP Inc. doesn't have any cash constrain in the short term, on the contrary, our net cash position allow us to look for opportunities that usually arise in times like this:
-
+7bn BRL in cash, compare to only 0.4bn BRL of debt maturing in 2020;
-
Risk Metrics: Comfortable level position and close monitoring.
Debt Amortization Schedule (in R$ mn)
7,753
1,178
442
325
211200
|
Gross Cash
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
Total
19
Every Crisis is an Opportunity to get Closer to Customers
Our financial education DNA and robust Digital Content structure, differentiate XP Inc. vs. competitors
Reports
571k
views1
Live
Videos
220k
views1
Main reports and lives
-
High volatility in funds: what to do?
-
COVID-19raises risk aversion
-
What if the market falls 15%?
-
Asset managers: COVID-19
-
Where to invest in March?
-
Muddy Waters Ahead
-
COVID-19and Equity Funds
-
COVID-19and REITs
-
Revision of Economic Forecasts
-
Fastest Crisis in History
-
COVID-19crisis in the eyes of history
-
COVID-19raises risk aversion
-
High volatility in funds - what to do?
-
Asset managers: COVID-19
-
Market Opening March 9th
-
Market Closing March 9th
-
Revision of Economic Forecasts
-
Where to invest in March?
-
Asset managers: Strategies in a scenario of uncertainty
-
Market tensions and the impact on portfolios
Robust Communication Plan...
Reflected in strong interaction in March...
9.6
6.5
|
Jan-19 Feb 2019 Up to
|
Jan-19 Feb 2019 Up to
|
March 15th
|
March 15th
|
Research Platform Traffic
|
Infomoney Traffic
|
('000 visitors)
|
(million visitors)
|
1: Reports and Lives views since February 26th until March 15th, 2020
|
20
Short Seller Report
XP Inc. provided thorough explanations on each topic of the report (LINK)
-
On March 6, we became aware of a "report" published by Nick Winkler of The Winkler Group, entitled "Brazil's Charles Schwab: XP Inc.'s Internal Audits Conflict With Its IPO Prospectus";
-
The report is full of errors along with points that are immaterial and/or irrelevant. Also, it demonstrates a lack of knowledge about different accounting rules;
-
Importantly facts related to our change in the auditor and disclosed material weakness:
-
-
The change in auditor prior to IPO was carried out on the recommendation of our Audit Committee (formed of 5 members, 3 of which are nominated by Itaú) and based on a technical assessment;
-
KPMG stated that there was no disagreement with management regarding the change in auditor;
-
XP has been audited by a "big four" auditing firm for the last 10 years. During that time, we did not receive an adverse opinion from any of those auditing firms (KPMG, Deloitte and PwC);
-
The material weaknesses we identified and disclosed in our Form F-1 were a result of the application of PCAOB accounting standards as part of the IPO process.
22
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Financial Assets
Adjusted Net Income (in R$ mn)
|
|
4Q19
|
4Q18
|
YoY
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019 vs
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
390
|
113
|
244%
|
1,089
|
465
|
134%
|
(+) Itaú Transaction and deal
|
-
|
3
|
n.a
|
-
|
39
|
n.a
|
related expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+) Stock Based Compensation
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
(+) IPO expenses
|
22
|
-
|
-
|
22
|
-
|
-
|
(-)One-time tax claim recognition
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(71)
|
-
|
-
|
(2010-2017)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+/-) Taxes
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
242%
|
25
|
(13)
|
n.a
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
417
|
115
|
262%
|
1,074
|
491
|
119%
Adjusted EBITDA (in R$ mn)
|
|
4Q19
|
4Q18
|
YoY
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019 vs
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
390
|
113
|
244%
|
1,089
|
465
|
134%
|
(+) Income Tax
|
157
|
57
|
175%
|
455
|
175
|
159%
|
(+) Depreciation and Amortization
|
29
|
16
|
79%
|
91
|
53
|
73%
|
(+) Interest Expense on Debt
|
22
|
13
|
73%
|
84
|
72
|
17%
|
(-) Interest Revenue on Adj. Gross Financial
|
(44)
|
(29)
|
50%
|
(150)
|
(104)
|
44%
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
554
|
170
|
225%
|
1,569
|
662
|
137%
Adjusted Gross Financial Assets (in R$ mn)
|
Floating Balance (=net uninvested clients' deposits)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
-505
|
-898
|
(-) Securities trading and intermediation
|
(505)
|
(898)
|
Liabilities
|
9,115
|
5,307
|
(+) Securities trading and intermediation
|
9,115
|
5,307
|
(=) Floating Balance
|
8,610
|
4,408
|
Adjusted Gross Financial Assets (=cash and equivalents, net of
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
floating)
|
|
|
Assets
|
41,011
|
15,473
|
(+) Cash
|
110
|
68
|
(+) Securities - Fair value through profit or loss
|
22,443
|
6,291
|
(+) Securities - Fair value through other comprehensive income
|
2,616
|
696
|
(+) Securities - Evaluated at amortized cost
|
2,267
|
155
|
(+) Derivative financial instruments
|
4,085
|
1,692
|
(+) Securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
9,490
|
6,571
|
Liabilities
|
(24,648)
|
(8,908)
|
(-) Securities loaned
|
(2,022)
|
(1,260)
|
(-) Derivative financial instruments
|
(3,229)
|
(991)
|
(-) Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
(15,638)
|
(6,641)
|
(-) Private Pension Liabilities
|
(3,759)
|
(16)
|
(-) Floating Balance
|
(8,610)
|
(4,408)
|
(=) Adjusted Gross Financial Assets
|
7,753
|
2,157
Carlos Lazar
André Martins
ir@xpi.com.br
IR Website: investors.xpinc.com
