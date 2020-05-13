Log in
XP INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors that only 7 Days Remain to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against XP Inc.

05/13/2020 | 08:28pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a  securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of XP Inc. (“XP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XP) issued in connection with XP’s December 2019 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

If you purchased XP securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit XP Shareholder Class Action  or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP’s aggressive Independent Financial Agent strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about XP’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The truth was revealed on March 6, 2020 when the Winkler Group released a report detailing among other things how XP had misled shareholders and failed to disclose pertinent information generally and in its Registration Statement, including: (i) undisclosed related party transactions; (ii) R$100M in system failure expenses; (iii) great uncertainty with regards to its IFAs; (iv) the full circumstances regarding its firing and replacing its accounting firm KPMG for PwC; and (v) other undisclosed material weaknesses.

On this news, XP shares plummeted $9.12 per share over the rest of the trading day and the next full trading day, or 25.5% to close at $26.64 per share on March 9, 2020.

If you purchased XP securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/xpinc-xp-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-267/apply/contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

 





