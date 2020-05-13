XP INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors that only 7 Days Remain to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against XP Inc.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of XP Inc. (“XP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XP) issued in connection with XP’s December 2019 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.



According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP’s aggressive Independent Financial Agent strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about XP’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The truth was revealed on March 6, 2020 when the Winkler Group released a report detailing among other things how XP had misled shareholders and failed to disclose pertinent information generally and in its Registration Statement, including: (i) undisclosed related party transactions; (ii) R$100M in system failure expenses; (iii) great uncertainty with regards to its IFAs; (iv) the full circumstances regarding its firing and replacing its accounting firm KPMG for PwC; and (v) other undisclosed material weaknesses.

On this news, XP shares plummeted $9.12 per share over the rest of the trading day and the next full trading day, or 25.5% to close at $26.64 per share on March 9, 2020.

