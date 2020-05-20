XP : Institutional Presentation 0 05/20/2020 | 02:24pm EDT Send by mail :

As other companies may determine or calculate this non-GAAP financial information differently, the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes is limited. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is included in this presentation. 2 Index 01 02 03 XP Overview Our Business Financial Highlights 04 COVID-19 Update 1 XP Overview XP At-a-Glance 2.0+ million 3 600+ Active Clients Retail Brands Investment Products 6,88772 IFAs NPS R$366 billion R$6.4 billion R$1.3 billion AUC LTM LTM Revenue Adj. Net Income Note: Data as of 1Q20 5 Our History 2001-2008 2009-2015 2016 Onwards Building Pillars Developing Scale Boosting Growth • Beginning as an IFA • #1 in B3 volume ranking • #1 Independent broker in Brazil • Inception of XP Educação • Creation of the insurance brokerage • Acquisition of Rico (2nd largest) • Start of XP Asset Management • Beginning of XP Investments (Miami and NY) • Investment by Itaú (2018), endorsing • Acquisition of Clear, Interfloat, UM and • Acquisition of a broker-dealer XP's disruptive business model InfoMoney • • Beginning of open platform business model • International expansion to Europe PE investments by Actis (2010) and GA & • New businesses (insurance and bank) Dynamo (2012) • IPO in Nasdaq 6 Corporate Governance 32.5% voting rights 8.6% voting rights 46.1% total shares 13.6% total shares XP Controle 54.8% voting rights 23.1% total shares Board of Directors Guilherme Benchimol - CEO 9 Executive Directors Free Float 0.5% voting rights 3.6% voting rights 2.1% total shares 15.1% total shares Audit Committee Executive Committees Compliance & Compensation Strategic Risk Security MLP1 Treasury Funds Credit Ethics Products External Auditors Regulators Source: XP Inc, data as of March 31, 2020 1 Equivalent to money laundering prevention and terrorism funding combat 7 2 Our Business Brazilian Financial Industry: The Problem Concentrated market structure favored high costs, poor service and a limited product offering 90% ~R$ 8,605bn Investment Assets Bank 1 Bank 2 Bank 3 Bank 4 Bank 5 78% ~R$ 2,745bn 99% ~R$ 635bn 80% ~R$ 284bn 92% ~R$ 933bn 56% ~R$ 5,419bn 80% ~R$ 2,002bn Deposits Mortgages Credit cards Pension Funds Institutional asset Consumer Loans (outstanding balance) (ex. closed pension) management share of top 5 banks BRAZILIAN MARKET STRUCTURE R$487bn Revenue TAM 70% ~R$ 1,468bn Corporate Loans Bank 1 Bank 2 Bank 3 Bank 4 Bank 5 Conflicts of interest High credit Low savings High fees Limited Restricted Investment Restricted Hidden spread yield assortment Advisory credit fees Source: Oliver Wyman, Anbima, Brazilian Central Bank Low NPS Market data as of December 31, 2019 9 Brazilian Investments Industry: The Size of the Opportunity Assets are increasingly migrating away from traditional banks Evolution of Investment Assets in Brazil (R$tn) Proportion of Investment Held by Non-Bank Institutions 10% CAGR 13.8 87% 8.6 10.4 Migration Away from 4.7% …With Plenty of XP Market Share Room to Grow 7.7Banks… 30% CAGR 3.5 0.9 2019 2024 in investments (2019) 25% 10% 2019 2024 2016 1 Banks 1 Non-Banks Source: Industry report prepared by Oliver Wyman ¹Considers non-banks share of 10% of investments assets size in Brazil in 2019 , as estimated by Oliver Wyman, and 25% in 2024 10 How XP is Disrupting the Financial Market in Brazil Unique business model which was built based on client-centricity and financial education 1) MISSION-DRIVEN CULTURE 2) SELF-REINFORCING 3) SUPERIOR PRODUCT & ECOSYSTEM SERVICES PLATFORM Improving people's lives: Powerful network effects: Open platform with 600+ customer centric Retail + Institutional + Issuers + products in all asset classes Digital Content NPS 72 DIFFERENTIATED TECHNOLOGY Proprietary cloud-based platform that allows us to innovate quickly, compete effectively and operate efficiently Note: NPS, is an independent widely known survey methodology that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a Company's products and services. The NPS calculation as of a given date reflects the average of the answers in the previous six months. 11 1) Mission-Driven Culture: Our Purpose and Values Our strong values and audacious quantitative goals create a dynamic and meritocratic environment Our Purpose is to transform the financial market to improve people's lives DREAM BIG OPEN MINDED ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT We want people who We change our minds and Sense of ownership is what make impossible stop projects fast. There drives everyone to engage in missions possible and is no absolute truth our lifetime project are motivated by tough challenges 12 2) Our Self-Reinforcing Ecosystem All stakeholders benefit from network effects RETAIL XP Wealth Services XP Educação XP Research DIGITAL Social Network CONTENT XP Direct / Online Services Individual 6.9k IFAs EXPERT Infomoney Digital Influencers INSTITUTIONAL Dedicated Support Teams Corporate Access Trading Desks Capital Market Securities Placement Complementary ISSUER ServicesSERVICES 13 3) Superior Product Platform Broad offering allows for customized asset allocation based on client suitability MUTUAL AND BROKERAGE HEDGE FUNDS SECURITIES PENSION PLAN +600 FIXED INCOME AND LIFE INSURANCE Investment Options SECURITIES (not including equities and futures) STRUCTURED OTHER INVESTMENTS PRODUCTS PRODUCTS 14 4) Differentiated Technology Continuous and agile improvement in client experience ~600 11 54 Employees TribesSquads XP Genius - Our Integrated, Cloud-Based Technology Platform App 15 How we Monetize our Business Diversified revenues streams across four synergistic segments RETAIL INSTITUTIONAL ISSUER SERVICES DIGITAL CONTENT 68% 18% 7% 1% of total gross revenue of total gross revenue of total gross revenue of total gross revenue (1Q20 LTM) (1Q20 LTM) (1Q20 LTM) (1Q20 LTM) Management fees Commissions Underwriting fees Courses Commissions Spreads Advisory fees Advertisement Rebates Placement fees Other revenues Events Spreads Other revenues Other revenues Placement fees Other revenues Note : 6% of revenues come from Other Revenues 16 Retail: Portfolio of Brands Three brands catering to all investor profiles Retail Institutional Issuer Services Digital Content R$ 366bn AUC 2.0mm+ active clients RETAIL BRAND TARGET INVESTOR PROFILE MID TO HIGH NET WORTH POWER TRADERS UPCOMING DIGITAL NATIVE CHANNELS DIRECT (XP DIRECT) | IFAs DIRECT DIRECT Note: KPIs as of March 31, 2020 17 Retail: XP Direct Clients and services segmented by wallet size Retail Institutional Issuer Services Digital Content DIGITAL ON DEMAND HIGH INCOME UNIQUE PRIVATE MULTI-FAMILY OFFICE NET < 50K 50K - 300K 300K - 3mm 3mm - 10mm 10mm - 300mm > 300mm WORTH (R$) SERVICE ONLINE CUSTOMER FINANCIAL SENIOR FINANCIAL PRIVATE PRIVATE CUSTOMER LEVEL SERVICE CENTRAL ADVISOR ADVISOR BANKER BANKER SERVICE 18 Retail: IFA Network We partner with entrepreneurs from all regions of Brazil Retail Institutional Issuer Services IFAs Connect their own Ancord1 certification and brands to XP and leverage on continuous training required to our B2B expertise ensure compliance with XP standards, specially suitability Constant update of open Tech-enabled management product platform and tools allow IFAs to focus on functionality their core: investments 1 National Association of Brokers and Distributors of Securities, Foreign Exchange and Commodities ("Associação Nacional das Corretoras e Distribuidoras de Títulos e Digital Content TREMENDOUS SCALE 6.9K IFAs 600+ OFFICES Valores Mobiliários, Câmbio e Mercadorias"). 19 Institutional Segment Wide range of products and recognized services Retail Institutional Issuer Services Digital Content #1 RANKING in: FX & Rates for BRL and LatAm products

Bovespa Equities Ranking

BM&F Ranking

BM&F in equity, FX and interest rate options

Corporate Debt trading and market making DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL CLIENTS Asset Managers

Pension Funds

Banks and Corporate Treasuries

Family Offices

Insurance Companies PRODUCTSGEOGRAPHIC EXPANSION ✓ Cash Equities ✓ Offshore opportunity ✓ Stock Lending ✓ XP's increasing recognition ✓ Derivatives enables further expansion Commodities

Corporate Bonds

Government Bonds

Mutual Funds

REITs SUPERIOR CORPORATE ACCESS PROVIDES LIQUIDITY BRINGS IN NEW PRODUCTS TO PLATFORM ENHANCES DISTRIBUTION Source: XP Inc., Bloomberg 20 Issuer Services Complete capital market solutions to corporate clients Retail Institutional Issuer Services Digital Content DEBT CAPITAL STRUCTURED FINANCE EQUITY CAPITAL M&A MARKETS AND SECURITIZATION MARKETS •Local Debt (DCM): CRIs, CRAs, CDCS, •Structured operations with focus on •Financial advisory in IPOs, follow-ons, •Generate business opportunities FIDCs, LFs and FIIs (REITs) private credit block trades and tender offers by leveraging XP's extensive •International Debt: Infra debentures •Swaps and other derivatives institutional and retail network and bonds #1 CRAs structuring #1 FIDCs structuring #1 Retail allocations in #1 REITs structuring and securitization equity public offerings #1 Number of IPOs structured¹ Source: XP Inc, Anbima, Bloomberg as of 2019 21 ¹Companies doing their first ECM deals Digital Content Initiatives to attract, retain and monetize retail and institutional clients Retail Institutional Issuer Services Digital Content XP DIGITAL INFOMONEY EDUCAÇÃO XP RESEARCH EVENTS INFLUENCERS LEADR 11mm Unique +160 Courses +1mm Audience Expert: Largest Influencers: +4mm +950k Downloads Monthly Visitors1 More than 50k Avg. 80 Reports / Investment Services Followers Event in Latin 58k Monthly Top 10 Students Month America Google Words2 Approximately 30,000 Attendees Digital content and media channels drive attractive unit economics ->Lower CAC Note: Data as of 31 March, 2020 ¹Unique monthly visitors: The sum of devices visiting the analyzed domain, within one month, 6 months average 22 ²Monthly Top 10 Google Words: a website's ranking for the number of first page google mentions when searching a finance related term 3 Financial Highlights Our KPIs Accelerating growth at scale Assets Under Custody - AUC (R$bn) Active Clients¹ ('000) 85% 71% CAGR CAGR +58% +81% YoY YoY 409 2.039 366 1.702 202 232 1.126 892 126 539 65 339 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q19 1Q20 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q19 1Q20 ¹ Active clients is the total number of retail clients served through XP's brands with an AUC above R$100.00 or that have transacted at least once in the last thirty days. 24 Our Financial Performance Powerful operating leverage Gross Revenues (R$mm) Adj. Net Income1 and Adj. Net Margin2 (R$mm, %) 60% 64% CAGR CAGR +84% +147% YoY YoY 5.518 1.074 3.216 428 491 415 2.065 1.856 1.347 1.006 244 168 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q19 1Q20 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q19 1Q20 19% 22% 17% 21% 18% 24% Guidance: Medium-Term Revenue CAGR 35%+ Guidance: Adj. Net Margin 18% - 22% Note: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Margin exclude non-recurring items and are non-GAAP metrics 25 We Believe Our Best Cohorts Are Yet To Come Rising inflows and share of wallet with each new cohort Accumulated Net Inflow R$ Million Jan-2019 3,514 Jan-2018 2,135 Jan-2017 1,678 Jan-2016 511 Month 1 +79% +57% +122% +92% +143% +75% +128% +112% +101% +57%+78% +51% +109% +109% +116% +127% +138% +97% +76% +44% 6 12 18 24 30 36 42 48 Note: Excludes Market Appreciation Accumulated Net Inflows 26 4 COVID-19 Update COVID-19 Update | April 2020 Despite challenging scenario in April, growth remained healthy AUC (in R$ bn) Monthly Net Inflow (in R$ bn) 409 385 (46) 11.0 (21) 43 10.7 4Q19 Market One-Off Net Inflow 2020 YTD 4Q19 2020 YTD¹ Depreciation Corporate Outflow ▪ R$19 billion increase in AUC in April-2020 was driven by R$7 billion ▪ As expected, monthly net inflow pace decelerated in April net inflow and R$12 billion market appreciation. relative to 1Q20; ▪ Result was mainly a consequence of the operational bottlenecks from a prolonged lockdown. 1 Excludes one-off outflow from corporate client 28 COVID-19 Update | April 2020 Client base kept growing consistently in April Active Clients ('000) +24% 2,112 1,702 4Q19 2020 YTD Active Clients totaled 2.1 million in April, up 24% vs 4Q19. New Active Clients per month ('000) +87% 103 55 4Q19 2020 YTD ▪ New Active Clients per month accelerated in 2020 versus 4Q19. NPS Apr-20: 72 Note: NPS, is an independent widely known survey methodology that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a Company's products and services. The NPS calculation as of a given date reflects the average of the answers 29 in the previous six months COVID-19 Update | April 2020 XP Inc. continues to reinforce its competitive advantages RECORDSRANKINGS ✓ Retail Equity Custody Market Share #1 retail equity custody in April ✓ Retail Equity Volume Market Share #1 retail equity volume in April ✓ Research Platform Audience #1 retail derivatives volume in April ✓ Organic Social Media Leads AWARDS XP elected best investment advisory company by São Paulo residents (DataFolha) Source: XP Inc. 30 Investor Relations Carlos Lazar André Martins ir@xpi.com.br IR Website: investors.xpinc.com Attachments Original document

