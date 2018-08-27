Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XPEL Technologies : Announces Acquisitions; Plans to Add New Distribution Facility in Western Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 10:37pm CEST

San Antonio, TX - August 27, 2018- XPEL, Inc. (TSXV: DAP.U), a leading supplier of paint protection and window films, announced that it has acquired three Protex franchisees as well as assets from E-Shields Health.

The Company, through its Canadian subsidiaries, acquired three Protex Franchisees located in Quebec City, Quebec; Laval, Quebec; and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Protex franchisees operate in exclusive geographic territories in their respective markets and install paint protection and/or automotive window films. The Company acquired the franchisor, Protex Canada, in 2017.

Separately, the Company announced plans to open a distribution facility in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to better serve its customers in western Canada.

Ryan Pape, President and Chief Executive Officer of XPEL, commented, 'With these acquisitions, we have expanded our installation footprint to 10 locations in three countries. We're happy to support our Protex franchisees who were looking for the next step in the development of their businesses, and we're pleased to welcome new employees to the XPEL team.'

Additionally, XPEL acquired assets from E-Shields Health, a developer of anti-microbial surface protection film sold in a business-to-business setting. The Company intends to re-brand and commercialize the products as part of its XPEL VISION architectural film business in 2019.

The total purchase price of the four businesses was approximately $1.25 million funded from cash on-hand and through the issuance of unsecured promissory notes to the sellers.

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL leads the industry in designing, manufacturing and distributing high-performance automotive paint and headlamp protection film technologies. Using XPEL's proprietary software and materials, our professional design team develops products that deliver the ultimate in vehicle protection, meeting the demands of a broad range of makes and models. With more than 70,000 vehicle-specific applications and a global network of trained installers, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations in providing high-quality products, customer service and technical support. XPEL, Inc. (TSXV: DAP.U) is publicly traded on the TSXV Exchange. Visit www.xpel.com for more information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Institutional Marketing Services (IMS)

Phone: (203) 972-9200

Email: jnesbett@institutionalms.com

Disclaimer

XPEL Technologies Corp. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 20:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:31pSHARING SERVICES, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:31pDETOUR GOLD : Announces Special Meeting Date
AQ
11:31pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:31pCAPSTONE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
11:31pFLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Celebrates 125th Birthday with Built for Life Sweepstakes
BU
11:31pTESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tesla, Inc. - TSLA
AC
11:30pLOGAN RESOURCES : Provides Voleo Transaction Update
AQ
11:29pBELVEDERE RESOURCES : Announces $6.93 Million First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Undertaken in Connection With Proposed Change of Business Transaction
AQ
11:27pBEASLEY BROADCAST : BMI Hit Songwriter Kara DioGuardi Performs at 2018 Beasley Media Group Management Meeting in Boston
PU
11:27pWORLDLINE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 20th to August 24th 2018
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2World stock index at highest in over five months on trade deal
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
4Tesla shares dip 3 percent after Musk abandons buyout
5RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : Early cancer diagnosis The use of Raman spectroscopy in leading-edge biosensor devel..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.