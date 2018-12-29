Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XPO LOGISTICS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 12, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 26, 2014, and December 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the District of Connecticut and Southern District of New York.

Get Help

XPO investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-xpo-logistics-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuits

XPO and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On December 13, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management reported that its lengthy investigation into XPO revealed “concrete evidence to suggest dubious tax accounting, under-reporting of bad debts, phantom income through unaccountable M&A earn-out liabilities, and aggressive amortization assumptions: all designed to portray glowing ‘Non-GAAP” results” and “financial irregularities [covering] growing financial strain,” among other findings.

On this news, the price of XPO’s shares plummeted $15.77 per share, or 26.17%.

The first case filed is Labul v. XPO Logistics, Inc., 18-cv-02062.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:44aHSBC : UK bank HSBC divests from Israeli arms maker
AQ
05:42aCHINA'S XIAOMI SELLS BETTER THAN IPHONES IN RUSSIA : Online seller
AQ
05:42aCHINA'S XIAOMI SELLS BETTER THAN IPHONES IN RUSSIA : Online seller
AQ
05:41aPreschool teacher gets prison in abuse case
AQ
05:41aShenzhen may loosen housing rules
AQ
05:41aYEAR-ENDER : Chinese mainland companies listed in the US
AQ
04:51aLOMA NEGRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima
BU
04:51aTENARIS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. - TS
GL
04:51aDXC TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC
GL
04:51aXPO LOGISTICS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL NIG PLC : TOTAL NIG : Fetes Children at End of Year Party
2MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : It's not over till it's over
3MATCH CAPITAL RESOURCES CORPORATION : MATCH CAPITAL RESOURCES : Braingrid Limited Announces Completion of Reve..
4Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against NVIDIA Corporation and Certain Officers &..
5ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Is China buying U.S. soy? Washington shutdown keeps ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.