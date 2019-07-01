XPO Logistics : 36 Million Safe

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that its less-than-truckload (LTL) drivers drove more than 36 million miles accident-free so far this year. The company employs approximately 13,000 drivers as one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers in North America.

In keeping with XPO's commitment to safety, the company offers tuition-free driver training programs for students who want to earn a Class A commercial driver's license (CDL-A). Students with driving experience in the military can participate in an accelerated training program and drive for XPO with no fees while in school. XPO's 12-week, 240-hour driver training program for other individuals is also free at the company's 114 driver training schools in North America.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, 'Our drivers begin and end each day with safety in mind. These skilled professionals have set the bar high and we're inspired by their ability to travel long distances without any accidents.'