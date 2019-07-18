Log in
XPO Logistics : Christmas in July

07/18/2019 | 07:45am EDT

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has partnered with Elves & More of Northeast Ohio to surprise more than 500 children with new bikes on July 21. To keep anticipation high, the exact neighborhood will remain a secret until delivery day. This is the fourteenth year that XPO has supported Elves & More of Northeast Ohio.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, 'Riding a bicycle is a natural rite of summer, and we're excited to work with Elves & More of Northeast Ohio to give hundreds of kids the opportunity to ride a brand new one.'

Tim House, co-founder of Elves & More of Northeast Ohio, said, 'We've been working to expand our holiday season program by hosting a 'Christmas in July' event. We're grateful to XPO for helping us build and deliver these bikes. It's a day the kids will never forget.'

About Elves & More of Northeast Ohio

Elves & More of Northeast Ohio is a registered 501(c)3 organization that is made up of hundreds of volunteers. Each board member is also a volunteer; they support the organization by donating their time and services, as well as financial support. Elves & More of Northeast Ohio takes great pride in having no paid staff. The board works diligently at securing in-kind gifts to keep the operating budget low. Approximately 96 cents of every dollar donated to Elves & More of Northeast Ohio is returned to the community in the form of bicycles at Christmas time. You can learn more about Elves & More of Northeast Ohio at http://elvesandmoreneo.org

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 11:44:14 UTC
