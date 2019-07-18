XPO Logistics : Christmas in July

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has partnered with Elves & More of Northeast Ohio to surprise more than 500 children with new bikes on July 21. To keep anticipation high, the exact neighborhood will remain a secret until delivery day. This is the fourteenth year that XPO has supported Elves & More of Northeast Ohio.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, 'Riding a bicycle is a natural rite of summer, and we're excited to work with Elves & More of Northeast Ohio to give hundreds of kids the opportunity to ride a brand new one.'

Tim House, co-founder of Elves & More of Northeast Ohio, said, 'We've been working to expand our holiday season program by hosting a 'Christmas in July' event. We're grateful to XPO for helping us build and deliver these bikes. It's a day the kids will never forget.'

About Elves & More of Northeast Ohio

Elves & More of Northeast Ohio is a registered 501(c)3 organization that is made up of hundreds of volunteers. Each board member is also a volunteer; they support the organization by donating their time and services, as well as financial support. Elves & More of Northeast Ohio takes great pride in having no paid staff. The board works diligently at securing in-kind gifts to keep the operating budget low. Approximately 96 cents of every dollar donated to Elves & More of Northeast Ohio is returned to the community in the form of bicycles at Christmas time. You can learn more about Elves & More of Northeast Ohio at http://elvesandmoreneo.org