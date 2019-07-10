XPO Logistics : Herc Efficiency

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has partnered with Herc Rentals to seamlessly connect Herc's 270 North America locations. XPO's Managed Transportation group tailored its digital platform for the equipment rental company's US and Canadian branches to help create new efficiencies.

Powered by machine learning, XPO Connect's digital freight marketplace benefits customers by offering easy ordering and competitive pricing. Herc realized a double-digit percentage savings related to its outside hauling thanks to Connect's real-time visibility and improved lead times between branches.

'XPO solved one of our biggest challenges - managing our outside trucking costs,' said Bruce Dressel, chief operating officer of Herc Rentals. 'With XPO Connect, we're tracking and allocating assets more efficiently to save our business real dollars. Working together, we're building tools that make transportation in the rental industry more cost-efficient.'

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, 'This was a true collaboration that helped Herc unify operations across its network. We worked closely with their team to tailor our technology in a way that delivered immediate, business-accelerating efficiency.'