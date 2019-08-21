Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XPO Logistics : Honored at the NTDC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 08:58am EDT
  • Robert Dolan receives Neill Darmstadter Professional Excellence Award

Two professional truck drivers from XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) won awards at the American Trucking Associations' National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC) this past weekend. Robert Dolan was honored with the prestigious Neill Darmstadter Professional Excellence Award and finished second in the straight-truck class. Ina Daly, two-time Arizona State Grand Champion, finished second in the five-axle class.

Dolan, a resident of Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, has competed in 16 National Truck Driving Championships and won 14 NTDC awards, including National Grand Champion, over the course of his 41-year career. The Neill Darmstadter Professional Excellence Award recognizes the competitor who best exemplifies the characteristics of a professional truck driver, based on driving record, skills, knowledge, attitude toward safety and personality.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, 'An NTDC award is a crowning achievement in a profession where safety skills are tested daily. Congratulations to all our XPO competitors, and particularly Bob Dolan and Ina Daly for receiving national recognition. We're proud to have them represent the 24,000 outstanding men and women who drive for us at XPO.'

Known as the Super Bowl of Safety, the 2019 NTDC competition was held August 14-17 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event brought together 427 of the most accomplished professional drivers in the US, including 34 XPO drivers who won at the state level.

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 12:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:12aREPLAY ACQUISITION CORP. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:12aTelos ID Certified by FINRA Electronic Fingerprint Services Program
GL
09:11aECS : Awarded Google Cloud Premier Partnership
BU
09:10aALLIED : a Medical Cannabis Company, Colombia Production Update and Seed Evaluation and Approval
EQ
09:10aDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:10aVricon partners with award-winning Apollo Mapping
GL
09:09aSTRATUS VIDEO : Partners With Mobile Heartbeat To Enable Access To Interpreters On Provider Smartphones
BU
09:09aVERDANTIX : Operational Excellence Survey Reveals Spending Plans And Technology Priorities For 2020
BU
09:09aSTORAGECRAFT ONEXAFE TCO OUTPERFORMS MARKET'S TOP ALTERNATIVES BY 3 : 1
BU
09:08aAPPLIED DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of (1) Resignation of Non-executive Director; (2) Re-designation of Director; (3) Appointment of Executive Director and Non-executive Director; and (4) Change of Chairman and Change Composition of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
2European stocks recover before Fed minutes, Jackson Hole gathering
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
4PANDORA AS : PANDORA : TRADING IN PANDORA A/S SHARES BY BOARD MEMBERS, EXECUTIVES AND ASSOCIATED PERSONS
5EUROSTOXX : Fiat-Renault deal hints lift European shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group