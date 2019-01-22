XPO Logistics : Most Admired, Again

Ranked number one in trucking, transportation and logistics

January 22, 2019

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named the World's Most Admired Company in Trucking, Transportation and Logistics for 2019, as announced by Fortune. XPO first made the list of World's Most Admired Companies in 2018.

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, 'It's humbling to be selected for this recognition from among 1,500 stellar candidates identified by Fortune in 52 industries. Just as gratifying is that we were ranked number one in our category. Our priorities at XPO reflect many of the voting criteria, including innovation, workplace culture, social responsibility and the quality of our services for customers, as well as long-term investment value.'

The full list appears on Fortune's website here.