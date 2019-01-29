Log in
XPO Logistics : United in Giving

01/29/2019 | 11:14pm EST
January 29, 2019

Employees of XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, spearheaded a food drive in the UK this holiday season that stocked 34 food banks with more than four tonnes of food. Over 7,500 XPO employees supported the campaign by collecting or donating food, raising funds or volunteering at local food banks-setting a new milestone for the company's annual United in Giving campaign.

'These donations are vital to the local families and individuals who depend on us,' said Emma Coates, administrative assistant for Elim Church and The Manna House Charity, Tamworth Food Banks in Tamworth, UK. 'The overwhelming number of donations we received from XPO meant that we were able to be particularly generous with food distributions during the holiday season. Even now, our warehouses are full as we enter the new year.'

The campaign hit close to home for XPO employees at the Bradford, West Yorkshire logistics site. Before joining XPO, Bradford warehouse operative James depended on the local food bank after his wife became sick three years ago and he stayed home to take care of their children. 'We fell behind on payments and had to choose between putting food on the table and keeping the heating on. Today my family is healthy, and I have a job at XPO,' James said. 'I know how hard it can be when you need to feed your family, so I'm proud to see my colleagues supporting food banks.'

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, said, 'James' story shows what a huge difference we can make in someone's life by giving back. Every one of us at XPO is inspired by our UK colleagues' remarkable efforts and how they rallied together to help people in need in their community.'

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Inc. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 04:13:05 UTC
