XPRIZE : Forges Partnership with XponentialWorks, Accelerates Innovation with Free, Unlimited 3D Printing

XPRIZE, the world’s leader in designing and managing incentive
competitions to solve humanity’s grand challenges, today announced
XponentialWorks as the official partner for all generative design and
additive manufacturing.
As a venture, advisory and product development company specializing in
3D printing and other exponential technologies, XponentialWorks has
agreed to provide free, unlimited 3D printing for the XPRIZE Foundation
and all registered teams across its current and future competitions. The
partnership was initiated by XponentialWorks Founder, CEO Avi Reichental
and XPRIZE Founder, Executive Chairman Peter H. Diamandis, and will be
honored throughout XponentialWorks’ lifetime.
Due to the nature of its competitions, XPRIZE teams are often
early-stage companies that would benefit from rapid prototyping at a
reduced cost and lead time, allowing them to test new models and
ultimately develop more robust prototypes within the expedited
timeframes of XPRIZE competitions.
“We live in an extraordinary time where we can take ideas to
materialization faster than ever before,” said Peter H. Diamandis,
founder and executive chairman of XPRIZE. “Exponential technologies,
including 3D printing, are fundamental to helping transform the ways
modern problems are solved. On behalf of the organization, and all teams
competing for an XPRIZE now and in the future, we’re so proud and
grateful to XponentialWorks for their partnership in this journey to
creating a world of abundance for all.”
“A big part of harvesting the upside of exponential tech disruption is
the responsibility and privilege to pay it forward and no other
organization packs the long lasting societal and economic impact of
XPRIZE,” said Avi Reichental founder, chairman and CEO of
XponentialWorks. “It is truly an honor to be part of building a bridge
to abundance with XPRIZE by continuing our talents and resource to leave
behind a better world for all mankind.”
Starting February 19, 2019, registered, confirmed teams competing for a
current XPRIZE can share their designs with XponentialWorks to receive
3D-printed parts, at no cost, wherever they may be in the world.
In addition to accelerating production timelines and iteration of
prototypes within XPRIZE competitions, this partnership also helps
competing teams reduce manufacturing costs for their final products.
Many past and current XPRIZE teams have embraced 3D printing in their
own production, including:
-
Team CFIS
and Team Tao,
current finalists for the $7M
Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, used 3D printers to help create
their underwater mapping technology; Team CFIS, in particular, brought
three 3D printers to the competition’s field tests in Kalamata, Greece
to print additional spare parts.
-
Team Artemis,
Team Saffron and
Team Sottera,
three university-based, finalist teams for the $1M
Anu and Naveen Jain Women’s Safety XPRIZE, awarded in June 2018,
used 3D printing to ensure their devices were ready and on time for
field testing, and credit 3D manufacturing for their devices’ success
in the competition’s accelerated timeframe.
-
Team Final Frontier, winner of the $10M
Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, awarded in April 2017, led by Dr. Basil
Harris, built
the 65 required kits for testing using just a few 3D printers in
his home, with the help of his three kids.
To learn more about XPRIZE and its current competitions, visit
xprize.org.
About XPRIZE
XPRIZE, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the global leader in designing and
implementing innovative competition models to solve the world’s grandest
challenges. Active competitions include the Lunar XPRIZE, the $20M NRG
COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, the $15M Global Learning XPRIZE, the $10M ANA
Avatar XPRIZE, the $7M Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, the $7M Barbara
Bush Foundation Adult Literacy XPRIZE, and the $5M IBM Watson AI XPRIZE.
For more information, visit xprize.org.
About XponentialWorks
XponentialWorks is
a venture investment, corporate advisory, and product development
company, specializing in artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing,
3D printing, robotics, and the digital transformation of traditional
businesses. As a curator of leaders in Industry 4.0, the firm has built
a unique ecosystem that unites the forces of early-stage companies with
the experience and deep market knowledge of mature companies.
XponentialWorks mentors and invests in the growth and success of
promising early stage companies and acts as an edge organization for the
benefit of larger, mid-market companies undertaking digital
transformation. Learn more at https://xponentialworks.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005953/en/