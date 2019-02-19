XPRIZE : Forges Partnership with XponentialWorks, Accelerates Innovation with Free, Unlimited 3D Printing

Lifetime-Partnership Guarantees Complimentary Services for Registered, Competing Teams

XPRIZE, the world’s leader in designing and managing incentive competitions to solve humanity’s grand challenges, today announced XponentialWorks as the official partner for all generative design and additive manufacturing.

As a venture, advisory and product development company specializing in 3D printing and other exponential technologies, XponentialWorks has agreed to provide free, unlimited 3D printing for the XPRIZE Foundation and all registered teams across its current and future competitions. The partnership was initiated by XponentialWorks Founder, CEO Avi Reichental and XPRIZE Founder, Executive Chairman Peter H. Diamandis, and will be honored throughout XponentialWorks’ lifetime.

Due to the nature of its competitions, XPRIZE teams are often early-stage companies that would benefit from rapid prototyping at a reduced cost and lead time, allowing them to test new models and ultimately develop more robust prototypes within the expedited timeframes of XPRIZE competitions.

“We live in an extraordinary time where we can take ideas to materialization faster than ever before,” said Peter H. Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of XPRIZE. “Exponential technologies, including 3D printing, are fundamental to helping transform the ways modern problems are solved. On behalf of the organization, and all teams competing for an XPRIZE now and in the future, we’re so proud and grateful to XponentialWorks for their partnership in this journey to creating a world of abundance for all.”

“A big part of harvesting the upside of exponential tech disruption is the responsibility and privilege to pay it forward and no other organization packs the long lasting societal and economic impact of XPRIZE,” said Avi Reichental founder, chairman and CEO of XponentialWorks. “It is truly an honor to be part of building a bridge to abundance with XPRIZE by continuing our talents and resource to leave behind a better world for all mankind.”

Starting February 19, 2019, registered, confirmed teams competing for a current XPRIZE can share their designs with XponentialWorks to receive 3D-printed parts, at no cost, wherever they may be in the world.

In addition to accelerating production timelines and iteration of prototypes within XPRIZE competitions, this partnership also helps competing teams reduce manufacturing costs for their final products. Many past and current XPRIZE teams have embraced 3D printing in their own production, including:

To learn more about XPRIZE and its current competitions, visit xprize.org.

About XPRIZE

XPRIZE, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the global leader in designing and implementing innovative competition models to solve the world’s grandest challenges. Active competitions include the Lunar XPRIZE, the $20M NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, the $15M Global Learning XPRIZE, the $10M ANA Avatar XPRIZE, the $7M Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, the $7M Barbara Bush Foundation Adult Literacy XPRIZE, and the $5M IBM Watson AI XPRIZE. For more information, visit xprize.org.

About XponentialWorks

XponentialWorks is a venture investment, corporate advisory, and product development company, specializing in artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, 3D printing, robotics, and the digital transformation of traditional businesses. As a curator of leaders in Industry 4.0, the firm has built a unique ecosystem that unites the forces of early-stage companies with the experience and deep market knowledge of mature companies. XponentialWorks mentors and invests in the growth and success of promising early stage companies and acts as an edge organization for the benefit of larger, mid-market companies undertaking digital transformation. Learn more at https://xponentialworks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005953/en/