Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XPhyto Therapeutics : Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
XPhyto Therapeutics Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

13.08.2019 / 17:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2019) - XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading today on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the ticker symbol "4XT".

"Given XPhyto's German cannabis licence and its commitment to building import and distribution capability in the country, a Frankfurt listing was a logical choice," noted Hugh Rogers, CEO of XPhyto. "We are excited to help facilitate the opportunity for German investors to participate in their own emerging cannabis industry. XPhyto considers itself one of the only German focused cannabis companies in the world."

The FSE is the largest of seven stock exchanges in Germany and one of the ten largest stock exchanges in the world. There are over 1.4 million securities tradeable on the FSE including stocks, bonds, ETFs, ETCs, ETNs, funds, warrants and certificates. The FSE is regulated under German law.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto is a science-based cannabis company focused on formulation, clinical validation, and emerging European markets. XPhyto's 100% owned German subsidiary, Bunker Pflanzenextrakte GmbH, has been granted a unique German cannabis cultivation and extraction licence for scientific purposes by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). XPhyto is pursuing additional opportunities in Germany including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, import, and distribution. In Canada, two exclusive 5-year engagements with the Faculty of Pharmacy at a major Canadian university provide certified extraction, isolation, and formulation facilities, drug research and development expertise, as well as commercial analytical testing capability.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Rogers
CEO & Director
+1.780.818.6422
info@xphyto.com
www.xphyto.com

Robert Barth
VP European Corporate Development
+49 8331 99481 10
info@xphyto.com
www.xphyto.com


Forward looking statements

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "develop", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "propose" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and in this release include the statement regarding the Company's goal of building an industry leading medical cannabis company Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may not derive the expected, or any, benefits from the Licence; that the Company may be unable to scale its business; product liability risks; frequent changes to cannabis regulations in Canada and internationally; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; competition; international risks; and other risks beyond the Company's control. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46899

newsinfo.php?i=46899&f=169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46899

13.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.
Canada
ISIN: CA98421R1055
EQS News ID: 856939

 
End of News DGAP News Service

856939  13.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=856939&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:34pCIT : pushes into loose network of home owner groups
AQ
12:33pAIR CANADA : Proxy advisory firm ISS recommends Transat shareholders support Air Canada offer
AQ
12:33pOpus IVS Announces the Hiring of Harlan Siegel
PR
12:33pTRCB, AVDR, CBM, and NCI Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
GL
12:33pESG & Impact Pacesetter Peter Greenwood Returns to TriLinc Global
BU
12:32pKTIS KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR : To propose agenda and nominate candidate to be elected as director of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in advance
PU
12:32pAMREST : RB 24/2019 Agreement with Glovoapp23, S.L.
PU
12:32p'AMERICAN SON' : Kerry Washington grieves in first look at Netflix adaptation
AQ
12:31pMANCHESTER UNITED : Lampard optimistic for Istanbul despite defeat by Manchester United
AQ
12:31pBIOGENNIX : Reports Record Sales Month for July
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: Google's jobs search draws antitrust complaints from rivals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group