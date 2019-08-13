DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

XPhyto Therapeutics Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



13.08.2019 / 17:55

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2019) - XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading today on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the ticker symbol "4XT".

"Given XPhyto's German cannabis licence and its commitment to building import and distribution capability in the country, a Frankfurt listing was a logical choice," noted Hugh Rogers, CEO of XPhyto. "We are excited to help facilitate the opportunity for German investors to participate in their own emerging cannabis industry. XPhyto considers itself one of the only German focused cannabis companies in the world."

The FSE is the largest of seven stock exchanges in Germany and one of the ten largest stock exchanges in the world. There are over 1.4 million securities tradeable on the FSE including stocks, bonds, ETFs, ETCs, ETNs, funds, warrants and certificates. The FSE is regulated under German law.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto is a science-based cannabis company focused on formulation, clinical validation, and emerging European markets. XPhyto's 100% owned German subsidiary, Bunker Pflanzenextrakte GmbH, has been granted a unique German cannabis cultivation and extraction licence for scientific purposes by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). XPhyto is pursuing additional opportunities in Germany including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, import, and distribution. In Canada, two exclusive 5-year engagements with the Faculty of Pharmacy at a major Canadian university provide certified extraction, isolation, and formulation facilities, drug research and development expertise, as well as commercial analytical testing capability.

