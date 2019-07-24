Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XPhyto Therapeutics Receives German Cannabis Licence for Scientific Cultivation and Extraction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 06:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2019) - XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices ("BfArM") has granted XPhyto's wholly owned German subsidiary, Bunker Pflanzenextrakte GmbH ("Bunker"), a cannabis cultivation and extraction licence for scientific purposes (the "Licence"). Subject to meeting BfArM security requirements, the Licence is valid and authorizes the Company to cultivate and extract up to 70 different strains of Cannabis sativa and indica for scientific purposes at Bunker's high-security facility located in a monitored security area in the south of Germany (Bavaria).

"XPhyto's German cannabis cultivation and extraction licence is a unique opportunity for our European operations. With a focus on Canada and Germany, we are building an industry leading medical cannabis company focused on pharmaceutical-grade quality and scientific validation," said Hugh Rogers, CEO of XPhyto.

"Germany is emerging as the largest legal medical cannabis market in the world and we expect it to grow to be a multi-billion dollar industry within five years. XPhyto is well positioned as a first-mover in this exciting market," noted Robert Barth, VP European Corporate Development of XPhyto and Managing Director of Bunker.

XPhyto has filed a final prospectus with the British Columbia Securities Commission and has applied to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Subject to final listing approval, the Company expects to trade on the CSE in the next 30 days. XPhyto has reserved the CSE trading symbol "XPHY".

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto is a science-focused cannabis company developing analytical testing, processing, and formulation capability in Canada and research, cultivation, extraction, import, distribution, and manufacturing in Germany. Two exclusive 5-year engagements with the Faculty of Pharmacy at a major Canadian university provide certified analytical testing capability, as well as extraction, isolation, and formulation facilities, and drug research and development expertise. XPhyto acquired 100% ownership of the German cannabis company Bunker Pflanzenextrakte GmbH, which has been granted a cannabis cultivation and extraction licence for scientific purposes by BfArM, the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Rogers
CEO & Director
+1.780.818.6422
info@xphyto.com
www.xphyto.com

Robert Barth
VP European Corporate Development
+49 8331 99481 10
info@xphyto.com
www.xphyto.com

Forward looking statements

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "develop", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "propose" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and in this release include the statement regarding the Company's goal of building an industry leading medical cannabis company Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may not derive the expected, or any, benefits from the Licence; that the Company may be unable to scale its business; product liability risks; frequent changes to cannabis regulations in Canada and internationally; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; competition; international risks; and other risks beyond the Company's control. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46477


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aNORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:34aLEGACYTEXAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
06:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil edges up on U.S. stock decline, Mideast tensions
RE
06:33aAT&T : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:33aMARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32aHILTON WORLDWIDE : quarterly profit beats on steady travel demand
RE
06:32aFUJITSU : Simplifies and Accelerates Digital Transformation Projects with New Streamlined, Fast WebModeler Module for RunMyProcess DigitalSuite
AQ
06:32aPROSPERITY BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32aOWENS CORNING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:31aEXACTEARTH : Europe Awarded IPP Grant Extension from the UK Space Agency for Small Vessel Tracking in Madagascar
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
2White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
3REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
4COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : confirms 2019 outlook despite cooling economy
5FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group