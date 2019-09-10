XRDC Announces Dynamic 2019 Program Featuring Sessions from Owlchemy Labs, PlayStation London Studio & More

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRDC , the premier conference for augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) innovation, announces program highlights for its 2019 event, taking place October 14-15 in San Francisco, CA. The XRDC 2019 program will focus on the latest technology and best practices impacting the industry and will explore innovative applications for games, entertainment, enterprise training, healthcare, and more.



XRDC 2019 will take place October 14-15 at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, CA. For more information and to register, please visit: xrdconf.com/

In addition to taking place in a non-traditional venue, XRDC 2019 will feature a fresh approach to conference organizing by utilizing silent conference systems. Attendees will receive headphones at the beginning of each session and the equipment will be collected and cleaned at the end of every presentation. As a silent conference, XRDC will facilitate constant and simultaneous demos, business meetings, and expert-led presentations in one cohesive hall.

“As virtual, augmented, and mixed reality developers continue to expand their innovations into new industries, it’s become essential for XRDC to provide an educational space for this work to be displayed,” said Katie Stern, General Manager, XRDC and GDC. “We’re thrilled to provide our attendees with the opportunity to take a closer look at these innovations while networking with like-minded peers.”

XRDC 2019 Program Highlights:

Games

Entertainment

Safety

Healthcare

Enterprise

For more information about this year’s XRDC program, please visit: xrdconf.com/conference/

To register for a media pass, please visit: xrdconf.com/media/

Get in touch with XRDC :

Blog | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

About XRDC

XRDC, brought to you by the organizers of the Game Developers Conference (GDC), is the premier conference for augmented, virtual, and mixed reality innovators. Following five successful editions of Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), XRDC was developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality content in the space and encompass the rich diversity of immersive experiences. Programming reflects augmented, virtual, and mixed reality applications in a variety of industries spanning games, entertainment, healthcare, brand experience, enterprise, training, safety, and more. XRDC will take place October 14-15, 2019 at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, CA. To learn more and to register, visit: www.xrdconf.com . XRDC is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .