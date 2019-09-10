Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XRDC Announces Dynamic 2019 Program Featuring Sessions from Owlchemy Labs, PlayStation London Studio & More

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRDC, the premier conference for augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) innovation, announces program highlights for its 2019 event, taking place October 14-15 in San Francisco, CA. The XRDC 2019 program will focus on the latest technology and best practices impacting the industry and will explore innovative applications for games, entertainment, enterprise training, healthcare, and more.

XRDC 2019 will take place October 14-15 at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, CA. For more information and to register, please visit: xrdconf.com/

In addition to taking place in a non-traditional venue, XRDC 2019 will feature a fresh approach to conference organizing by utilizing silent conference systems. Attendees will receive headphones at the beginning of each session and the equipment will be collected and cleaned at the end of every presentation. As a silent conference, XRDC will facilitate constant and simultaneous demos, business meetings, and expert-led presentations in one cohesive hall.

“As virtual, augmented, and mixed reality developers continue to expand their innovations into new industries, it’s become essential for XRDC to provide an educational space for this work to be displayed,” said Katie Stern, General Manager, XRDC and GDC. “We’re thrilled to provide our attendees with the opportunity to take a closer look at these innovations while networking with like-minded peers.”

XRDC 2019 Program Highlights:

Games

Entertainment

Safety

Healthcare

Enterprise

For more information about this year’s XRDC program, please visit: xrdconf.com/conference/

To register for a media pass, please visit: xrdconf.com/media/

Get in touch with XRDC:
Blog | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

About XRDC
XRDC, brought to you by the organizers of the Game Developers Conference (GDC), is the premier conference for augmented, virtual, and mixed reality innovators. Following five successful editions of Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), XRDC was developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality content in the space and encompass the rich diversity of immersive experiences. Programming reflects augmented, virtual, and mixed reality applications in a variety of industries spanning games, entertainment, healthcare, brand experience, enterprise, training, safety, and more. XRDC will take place October 14-15, 2019 at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, CA. To learn more and to register, visit: www.xrdconf.com. XRDC is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech
Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

Heather Donner
XRDC PR
XRDCPR@ubm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:22pCATL : to Drive New Wave of e-Mobility with Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Battery Technology
PR
12:20pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Result of AGM
PR
12:20pDISCOVERY LIMITED ANNOUNCES ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS : emphasises strategy for continued investment in South Africa and abroad
EQ
12:19pFITCH SOLUTIONS : Launches Bank Scorecard Tool to Aid Counterparty Risk Analysis
BU
12:19pBARINGS : Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces September 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.1482 per Share
PR
12:17pCox Automotive to invest $350 million in electric truck maker Rivian
RE
12:17pRIBER : Order for a new production MBE machine in Asia
PU
12:17pWALMART : Nuala O'Connor to Join Walmart in New Digital Citizenship Role
PU
12:17pCITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:16pOil up 1.5% on expectations of extended OPEC output cuts
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
3WeWork IPO valuation could dip below $20 billion, clouding SoftBank's vision
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group