XResearch (XRES), A Crypto Investment Research Fund And Media Platform, Announces Token Holder Equity And Regulation S ICO In Q4 2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XResearch (XRES), a cryptocurrency, blockchain startup, and ICO investment research fund and media portal, has just announced that its Regulation S* securities token offering (STO) will begin in Q4 2018.

What is XResearch?

XResearch is the world’s first crypto-, blockchain-, and ICO-focused investment research fund and media portal for institutional and retail investors around the world.

The team is building a crypto community commons for crypto investors worldwide by offering institutional-quality research services and content as well as a decentralized application (DApp) that allows XRES token holders to:

Subscribe to institutional-quality research at a discounted rate



Contribute independent analyses to the media platform, where contributions will be ranked by a network of validating nodes on metrics such as traffic and engagement



Become verified contributors who can begin charging a subscription fee for their research, just like the core XResearch team



Share in 5% of the equity of the company (all XRES tokenholders in aggregate)

The long-term vision of XResearch is to build a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), that identifies, empowers, and incentivizes the best research talent worldwide to contribute to and participate in the XResearch ecosystem.

The Team Behind XResearch

XResearch is led by Mr. Charles Wyman, Chief Investment Officer and former Head of Global Credit Research at PIMCO. Mr. Wyman is joined by a veteran team of Wall Street analysts and investment professionals, including Principal Steven Wasserman, Senior Advisor to a $4 billion NYC-based hedge fund; Chief Operating Officer Barry Cohen, former Portfolio Manager in the GMI/Strategic Investment Group at Merrill Lynch; and Chief Blockchain Officer Neil Benedict, former Head of Product Development at BANKEX. Advisors to the team include Leonard Seelig, Executive Director of BABB and Serg Gulko, CEO of XTRD.

*XRES Tokens will only be offered by XResearch, Crypto Online Media to non-US persons in compliance with the registration provided by Regulation D and Regulation S of the United States Securities Exchange Act.

