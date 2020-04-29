XTM Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TORONTO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (CSE:PAID), a Toronto-based fintech company providing mobile banking and payment card solutions around the world is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Boerse AG) under the symbol "7XT"

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's third largest organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. Only the NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchanges are larger. With over 3,000 international companies listed on the Frankfurt Exchange and investors directly connected to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represent 35% of the world's investment capital.

The Company's shares will now be cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. XTM anticipates the Frankfurt listing will help increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe.

"We are very pleased to have XTM shares listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange" commented Marilyn Schaffer, CEO. "This will provide XTM access to a large number of new potential investors that will help to expand our shareholder base and increase liquidity."

About XTM – www.xtminc.com

XTM is a global fintech company providing mobile banking and payment card solutions. XTM is uniquely positioned to conceive and execute innovative programs that integrates brands to their own payment ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements - Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of the listing of the common shares of XTM and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

