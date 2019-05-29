XVISIO TECHNOLOGY Unveils Customizable VSLAM Solution for XR HMD

Xvisio Technology Selected by Leading OMEs to Power their AR glasses

Xvisio Technology, a proven VSLAM, 6DoF tracking solution provider for Augmented and Virtual Reality (XR) products, has the cutting-edge technology in place to enable custom development through its SDKs.

With Xvisio’s recent award winning VSLAM eXLAM-80X at CES2019 Las Vegas, this AI ready VSLAM platform offers not only powerful edge computing capability, but also the flexibility of configuring the set of sensors required for the specific applications. Coupled with the feature-rich SDKs, it delivers key features like planes detection, super impose, 3D reconstructions for AR/VR/MR HMDs, while allowing for fast and easy integration, reduction of development cost, and acceleration of time to market.

The SDK is developed in-house and optimized across all major hardware and OS platforms. It provides the key building block necessary for XR manufacturers to integrate vSLAM easily and quickly with their systems. It supports major operating environments such as Windows, Ubuntu, Android and Unity.

In addition to providing cutting edge product and technology, Xvisio also help their XR customers with customization and system integration through professional services, to reduce risk of development.

“Xvisio has been focusing on providing a comprehensive VSLAM solution that delivers high speed, high accuracy 6DoF tracking to enable environment perception and human-machine interaction for XR,” said John Lin, CEO of Xvisio. “In working with some leading OEMs and innovative XR HMD and glasses providers, we have achieved a number of major technological breakthroughs in making the VSLAM much easier to use in a system-on-module format powered by edge computing and AI. Our vision is to make machines to understand the world, and to empower human beings with machine vision and AI.”

Xvisio Technology is a cross border computer vision startup company founded in Silicon Valley, dedicated to technological innovation in the environmental perception technologies and products for XR HMD market.

At AWE 2019, Xvisio will showcase 3D XR Vision, a proven VSLAM total solution for AR/VR/MR HMD and glasses from Booth S51 at the Startup pavilion in the Great America Hall, Santa Clara Convention Center.

