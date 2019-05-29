XVISIO TECHNOLOGY Unveils Customizable VSLAM Solution for XR HMD

Xvisio Technology, a proven VSLAM, 6DoF tracking solution
provider for Augmented and Virtual Reality (XR) products, has the
cutting-edge technology in place to enable custom development through
its SDKs.
With Xvisio’s recent award winning VSLAM eXLAM-80X at CES2019 Las Vegas,
this AI ready VSLAM platform offers not only powerful edge computing
capability, but also the flexibility of configuring the set of sensors
required for the specific applications. Coupled with the feature-rich
SDKs, it delivers key features like planes detection, super impose, 3D
reconstructions for AR/VR/MR HMDs, while allowing for fast and easy
integration, reduction of development cost, and acceleration of time to
market.
The SDK is developed in-house and optimized across all major hardware
and OS platforms. It provides the key building block necessary for XR
manufacturers to integrate vSLAM easily and quickly with their systems.
It supports major operating environments such as Windows, Ubuntu,
Android and Unity.
In addition to providing cutting edge product and technology, Xvisio
also help their XR customers with customization and system integration
through professional services, to reduce risk of development.
“Xvisio has been focusing on providing a comprehensive VSLAM solution
that delivers high speed, high accuracy 6DoF tracking to enable
environment perception and human-machine interaction for XR,” said John
Lin, CEO of Xvisio. “In working with some leading OEMs and innovative XR
HMD and glasses providers, we have achieved a number of major
technological breakthroughs in making the VSLAM much easier to use in a
system-on-module format powered by edge computing and AI. Our vision is
to make machines to understand the world, and to empower human beings
with machine vision and AI.”
Xvisio Technology is a cross border computer vision startup company
founded in Silicon Valley, dedicated to technological innovation in the
environmental perception technologies and products for XR HMD market.
At AWE 2019, Xvisio will showcase 3D XR Vision, a proven VSLAM total
solution for AR/VR/MR HMD and glasses from Booth S51 at the Startup
pavilion in the Great America Hall, Santa Clara Convention Center.
For additional information, please visit www.xvisiotech.com.
Note to Media:
To schedule an interview or booth visit, please contact Henry Su at
(650)-996-0780 or henrysu@xvisiotech.com
