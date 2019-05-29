Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XVISIO TECHNOLOGY Unveils Customizable VSLAM Solution for XR HMD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 12:06am EDT

Xvisio Technology Selected by Leading OMEs to Power their AR glasses

Xvisio Technology, a proven VSLAM, 6DoF tracking solution provider for Augmented and Virtual Reality (XR) products, has the cutting-edge technology in place to enable custom development through its SDKs.

With Xvisio’s recent award winning VSLAM eXLAM-80X at CES2019 Las Vegas, this AI ready VSLAM platform offers not only powerful edge computing capability, but also the flexibility of configuring the set of sensors required for the specific applications. Coupled with the feature-rich SDKs, it delivers key features like planes detection, super impose, 3D reconstructions for AR/VR/MR HMDs, while allowing for fast and easy integration, reduction of development cost, and acceleration of time to market.

The SDK is developed in-house and optimized across all major hardware and OS platforms. It provides the key building block necessary for XR manufacturers to integrate vSLAM easily and quickly with their systems. It supports major operating environments such as Windows, Ubuntu, Android and Unity.

In addition to providing cutting edge product and technology, Xvisio also help their XR customers with customization and system integration through professional services, to reduce risk of development.

“Xvisio has been focusing on providing a comprehensive VSLAM solution that delivers high speed, high accuracy 6DoF tracking to enable environment perception and human-machine interaction for XR,” said John Lin, CEO of Xvisio. “In working with some leading OEMs and innovative XR HMD and glasses providers, we have achieved a number of major technological breakthroughs in making the VSLAM much easier to use in a system-on-module format powered by edge computing and AI. Our vision is to make machines to understand the world, and to empower human beings with machine vision and AI.”

Xvisio Technology is a cross border computer vision startup company founded in Silicon Valley, dedicated to technological innovation in the environmental perception technologies and products for XR HMD market.

At AWE 2019, Xvisio will showcase 3D XR Vision, a proven VSLAM total solution for AR/VR/MR HMD and glasses from Booth S51 at the Startup pavilion in the Great America Hall, Santa Clara Convention Center.

For additional information, please visit www.xvisiotech.com.

Note to Media:

To schedule an interview or booth visit, please contact Henry Su at (650)-996-0780 or henrysu@xvisiotech.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:25aTELE COLUMBUS : starts into the Year according to Plan, Management confirms FY 2019 Guidance
EQ
01:24aCISCO : pyATS & Genie – Network Engineers Transform!
PU
01:24aREWARD MINERALS : Results of meeting
PU
01:22aCENTRICA : aims to lure businesses to electric cars
AQ
01:21aAirtel Africa dials up plans for City float that could raise $1bn
AQ
01:21aJUST EAT : Facebook-backer Index leads $4m round for legal startup
AQ
01:21aGALLIFORD TRY : rises after Bovis reveals rejection
AQ
01:21aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : headquarters sold to Malaysian fund for £120m
AQ
01:21aNON STANDARD FINANCE : M&g rejects hostile takeover of provident
AQ
01:21aLONMIN : owners pass bid to create world's largest platinum producer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - ruling party newspaper
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : greed helped fuel U.S. opioid crisis, Oklahoma claims at trial
3NINTENDO CO., LTD : GOTTA CATCH 'EM SNORES: Pokemon sleep app to launch next year
4WORKDAY : WORKDAY : beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscriptions
5KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Announces Addition to $1.2B MJ ETFMG Alternative Harvest ET..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About