XYO : Agrees to Partner with Microsoft to Provide Push-Button Geospatial Blockchain Apps in Microsoft Azure

XYO
(Kucoin: $XYO), the geospatial cryptonetwork, today announced it has
partnered with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to make available a future-ready
resource for development, testing and production of decentralized
blockchain apps. With this partnership, XYO aims to offer its developers
libraries and tools that work seamlessly with Microsoft's wide array of
services (Compute Services, Data Services, IoT and more). XYO’s
geospatial blockchain apps and services, once deployed, will be offered
in Microsoft Azure’s Marketplace, enabling a global community of
developers to build and deploy their own geospatial blockchain
applications, all powered by XYO.
“We’re very excited to announce our partnership with Microsoft,”
commented Arie Trouw, Architect and Co-Founder of XYO. “Microsoft’s
network will enable us to make our blockchain-based IoT nodes integrate
seamlessly with Microsoft Azure-based applications, ensuring that our
solutions reach one of the largest customer bases and marketplaces in
the industry.”
With this announcement, XYO joins current partners Ernst & Young,
Accenture, Consensys, and other leading organizations. Microsoft's
Partner Network is designed to make resources available to a wide
variety of technology companies so they can create business value
directly related to the Microsoft technology ecosystem.
As part of the agreement between XYO and Microsoft, XYO will make its
Internet of Things (IoT) beacons and blockchain-based network available
on Microsoft Azure, and also will create push-button smart contract
services for Microsoft Azure. Additionally, XYO will have access to
Microsoft’s “Go-To-Market Services” and technical advisors to further
drive sales and visibility of the integrated solutions, to Microsoft
customers and partners, globally.
About XYO
Since 2012, we've developed trusted IoT technology that connects the
digital world with the physical one. In 2018, we unveiled the XYO
Network, the world’s first geospatial blockchain network backed with
cryptography. With more than 1 million location-verifying beacons around
the planet, our technology rivals the GPS network, and radically
transforms the world’s leading industries. Partners include mapping
giant Esri, FedEx Research Institute, Re/Max Mexico and Spaceflight
Industries. XYO Advisors come from leading organizations including
National Geographic and the World Economic Forum. For more information,
visit us at www.xy.company
and https://xyo.network.
