Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XYO : Agrees to Partner with Microsoft to Provide Push-Button Geospatial Blockchain Apps in Microsoft Azure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 09:06am EST

Program to Provide XYO with Additional Go-To-Market Resources From Microsoft

XYO (Kucoin: $XYO), the geospatial cryptonetwork, today announced it has partnered with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to make available a future-ready resource for development, testing and production of decentralized blockchain apps. With this partnership, XYO aims to offer its developers libraries and tools that work seamlessly with Microsoft's wide array of services (Compute Services, Data Services, IoT and more). XYO’s geospatial blockchain apps and services, once deployed, will be offered in Microsoft Azure’s Marketplace, enabling a global community of developers to build and deploy their own geospatial blockchain applications, all powered by XYO.

“We’re very excited to announce our partnership with Microsoft,” commented Arie Trouw, Architect and Co-Founder of XYO. “Microsoft’s network will enable us to make our blockchain-based IoT nodes integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Azure-based applications, ensuring that our solutions reach one of the largest customer bases and marketplaces in the industry.”

With this announcement, XYO joins current partners Ernst & Young, Accenture, Consensys, and other leading organizations. Microsoft's Partner Network is designed to make resources available to a wide variety of technology companies so they can create business value directly related to the Microsoft technology ecosystem.

As part of the agreement between XYO and Microsoft, XYO will make its Internet of Things (IoT) beacons and blockchain-based network available on Microsoft Azure, and also will create push-button smart contract services for Microsoft Azure. Additionally, XYO will have access to Microsoft’s “Go-To-Market Services” and technical advisors to further drive sales and visibility of the integrated solutions, to Microsoft customers and partners, globally.

About XYO

Since 2012, we've developed trusted IoT technology that connects the digital world with the physical one. In 2018, we unveiled the XYO Network, the world’s first geospatial blockchain network backed with cryptography. With more than 1 million location-verifying beacons around the planet, our technology rivals the GPS network, and radically transforms the world’s leading industries. Partners include mapping giant Esri, FedEx Research Institute, Re/Max Mexico and Spaceflight Industries. XYO Advisors come from leading organizations including National Geographic and the World Economic Forum. For more information, visit us at www.xy.company and https://xyo.network.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OfficialXYO
Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialxyo
Twitter: www.twitter.com/officialxyo


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aSABAN CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:31aTRIMAS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:31aALLIANCE TRUST PLC : - Net Asset Value
AQ
09:31aWCAGY, WRCDF CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds Wirecard (WCAGY; WRCDF) Investors of April 9, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action and Possible Accounting Irregularities
GL
09:31a#stolencolon replacements make their debut in kansas city and new york city
GL
09:31aCentury Mile Racetrack and Casino opening announcement
PR
09:31a1933 Industries Launches Educational Short Film Chronicling Cannabis from Prohibition to The Dawn of a New Era
PR
09:31aSterling Organization Acquires 118,326 sq. ft. ‘King Farm Village Center' in Rockville, MD for $40.0 million
GL
09:31aMemorial Mortuaries & Cemeteries Acquires Business and Assets of Probst Family Funerals & Cremations and Heber Valley Funeral Home
GL
09:31aIP : Applied Graphene Materials plc - Breakthrough anti-corrosion graphene technology
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.