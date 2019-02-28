XYO : Agrees to Partner with Microsoft to Provide Push-Button Geospatial Blockchain Apps in Microsoft Azure

Program to Provide XYO with Additional Go-To-Market Resources From Microsoft

XYO (Kucoin: $XYO), the geospatial cryptonetwork, today announced it has partnered with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to make available a future-ready resource for development, testing and production of decentralized blockchain apps. With this partnership, XYO aims to offer its developers libraries and tools that work seamlessly with Microsoft's wide array of services (Compute Services, Data Services, IoT and more). XYO’s geospatial blockchain apps and services, once deployed, will be offered in Microsoft Azure’s Marketplace, enabling a global community of developers to build and deploy their own geospatial blockchain applications, all powered by XYO.

“We’re very excited to announce our partnership with Microsoft,” commented Arie Trouw, Architect and Co-Founder of XYO. “Microsoft’s network will enable us to make our blockchain-based IoT nodes integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Azure-based applications, ensuring that our solutions reach one of the largest customer bases and marketplaces in the industry.”

With this announcement, XYO joins current partners Ernst & Young, Accenture, Consensys, and other leading organizations. Microsoft's Partner Network is designed to make resources available to a wide variety of technology companies so they can create business value directly related to the Microsoft technology ecosystem.

As part of the agreement between XYO and Microsoft, XYO will make its Internet of Things (IoT) beacons and blockchain-based network available on Microsoft Azure, and also will create push-button smart contract services for Microsoft Azure. Additionally, XYO will have access to Microsoft’s “Go-To-Market Services” and technical advisors to further drive sales and visibility of the integrated solutions, to Microsoft customers and partners, globally.

About XYO

Since 2012, we've developed trusted IoT technology that connects the digital world with the physical one. In 2018, we unveiled the XYO Network, the world’s first geospatial blockchain network backed with cryptography. With more than 1 million location-verifying beacons around the planet, our technology rivals the GPS network, and radically transforms the world’s leading industries. Partners include mapping giant Esri, FedEx Research Institute, Re/Max Mexico and Spaceflight Industries. XYO Advisors come from leading organizations including National Geographic and the World Economic Forum. For more information, visit us at www.xy.company and https://xyo.network.

