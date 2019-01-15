XYO : Announces XY4 Beacons Now Initiating Bound Witness and Serving as Next-Generation XYO : Network Sentinels

XYO,
the technology bringing blockchain to the real world, today announced
the company has completed a major technological achievement and
milestone: the successful completion of “Bound Witness” interaction
between multiple XY4 endpoint devices, known as Sentinels. The
achievement is critical as XYO builds out its fully decentralized,
trustless mesh network that will validate relative location, as well as
other important heuristics, over the coming months. There are more than
100,000 XY4+ beacons in the market currently eligible for the free
update to XY-enabled Sentinel status, details of which will be
announced shortly.
Bound Witness is a bi-directional location heuristic that establishes
proof of location through two devices co-signing an occurrence and range
of interaction. The Bound Witness achievement sets the stage for XYO to
augment its already decentralized global network of beacons, in
migrating them to Sentinels and full participants in the
blockchain-based XYO mesh network. The XYO Network will generate
innovative rich data sets that power new capabilities and functionality
across industries from retail to supply chain and logistics, to
e-commerce, home care visits and insurance. While future updates will
include new form factors, the current interaction is based on the latest
XY4+ beacons from XY.
“This is an amazing achievement for the XYO team, and it shows our
technology is ready to be pushed live to the general public soon,” said
Arie Trouw, CEO and Co-Founder of XYO. ”We’ve been working hard to
become the first technology to execute cryptographically secure
protocols on IoT devices like the XY4s and we are certain that this
achievement will be utterly game changing when it comes to bridging the
real world with blockchain.”
Technically, the Bound Witness concept allows Origin Chains to be built
for use in determining Proof of Origin. It is achieved by the existence
of a bi-directional heuristic. Since an untrusted source of data would
not be used to resolve a digital contract, we can substantially increase
the certainty of the data provided by first establishing this
bi-directional proof of proximity. The initial bi-directional location
heuristic is short-range distance, as both parties can validate the
occurrence and range of by co-signing the interaction. This allows for a
zero-knowledge proof that the two nodes were in fact in proximity. All
components in the XYO Network – Sentinels, Bridges, Archivists
and Diviners – are considered “witnesses” and are able to have
Bound Witness interactions.
The massive group of existing XY4+ beacon owners will soon have the
option to update their beacons to “Sentinel” status via a firmware
update.
Our community is encouraged to contact the XYO Developer team on Gitter
visit the XYO
Devs hub, and follow our Devs
Twitter account to be in touch directly with the Developer team.
About XYO
XYO is an effort to create a vast, geospatial, blockchain-powered
location network currently under development with the goal to provide
accurate, certainty-driven location data on everything from cars to
smartphones. By combining location beacons with IoT and mobile devices,
the XYO ecosystem plans to deliver the verified coordinates and data
needed to execute smart contracts, run smart cities, foster financial
transactions, and power a legion of location-centric applications. For
more information, please visit https://xyo.network.
