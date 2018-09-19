Xacta 360 Interfaces with eMASS to Streamline Security Compliance Processes for U.S. Military Commands and Agencies

Telos® Corporation, a leading provider of continuous IT
security solutions and services for the world’s most security-conscious
organizations, today announced that its Xacta 360 cyber risk
management platform now offers an interface to Enterprise Mission
Assurance Support Service (eMASS), a government off-the-shelf (GOTS)
application.
“Many of our government customers are required to enter compliance data
into eMASS,” said Rick Tracy, chief security officer at Telos and
co-inventor of Xacta. “They can now automatically feed that data into
Xacta 360, making it available to the platform’s robust risk management
and reporting functionality.”
Xacta 360 streamlines security compliance processes and empowers a
360-degree view of the threat landscape. Fully supporting all six steps
of the Risk Management Framework (RMF) for DoD, Xacta 360 supports
on-premises, cloud and hybrid networks and systems, and Xacta automates
continuous monitoring and reporting.
Security compliance professionals and authorizing officials who
currently use eMASS as their assessment and authorization (A&A) data
input tool can continue to do so and simply push the data to Xacta 360,
or they can replace eMASS with Xacta 360 for that function, and more,
immediately or over time. Whether entered through eMASS or directly in
Xacta 360, the A&A data will be available for the robust functional
benefits of Xacta 360, including enterprise-wide information and cyber
risk management.
About Xacta
In 2000, Telos revolutionized certification and accreditation with the
release of Xacta Web C&A to automate labor-intensive manual tasks.
Ongoing research and development over the coming years resulted in the
2014 release of Xacta Continuum for continuous monitoring and Xacta
Compliance Campaign Manager in 2015 to address manual procedural
controls. In June 2017, Telos
launched Xacta 360 to streamline security compliance and empower a
360-degree view of the threat landscape and deliver powerful new
capabilities that help enterprises cut the time needed to develop the
body of evidence necessary to assure compliance with rigorous security
standards. Xacta 360 offers specialized applications for the NIST Risk
Management Framework, (RMF) and the Federal Risk and Authorization
Management Program (FedRAMP) as well as the CSF. Telos recently
announced the upcoming release of Xacta.io, which represents the next
generation of cyber risk management.
About Telos Corporation
Telos
Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most
security-conscious organizations with solutions and services for
continuous security assurance of individuals, systems and information.
Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions and services for IT
risk management and information security; secure mobility to protect
globally connected organizations; and identity management to establish
trust in personnel and continuously monitor for insider threats. The
company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the
federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around
the world. In 2017, Telos was recognized as a leading cybersecurity
company, evidenced by a top 25 ranking on the global Cybersecurity
500 list. The company is also a 2017 recipient of the prestigious James
S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from
the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of
eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com
and follow us on Twitter @TelosNews.
