Xactly Acquires Sales Resource and Capacity Planning Provider OpsPanda

09/24/2018 | 02:07pm CEST

Strengthens Artificial Intelligence Capabilities for Leading Enterprise Sales Performance Management Portfolio

Xactly, a leading provider of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, today announced that it has acquired OpsPanda, an artificial intelligence (AI) based sales resource and capacity planning application provider. Xactly will now offer customers a data-driven, prepackaged and integrated sales planning solution that covers territory design and quota allocation, as well as workforce and capacity management.

Following on the heels of the recent AlignStar and Obero acquisitions, Xactly continues to strengthen its market-leading SPM portfolio. With the OpsPanda acquisition, Xactly brings AI to all aspects of SPM, from sales planning to incentive compensation. By maximizing transparency in the planning process, Xactly’s sales planning solution suite empowers organizations to increase alignment with business goals. Most importantly, it provides actionable and ongoing data-driven analysis of sales performance against financial targets, to continually inform hiring, capacity allocation and quota management.

“To hit business targets, organizations must align corporate goal setting with sales operations planning. Traditionally, these processes have had different cycles, datasets and workflows,” said Christopher W. Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly Corporation. “With the acquisition of OpsPanda, Xactly now allows organizations to tie revenue to sales and quota planning and gives them the ability to manage against quotas on a continuous basis – not just as an annual exercise.”

“Planning across sales is critical, and the challenges in knowing the resources and capacity of your sales organizations is essential to optimize the activity in hiring and retaining your sales talent,” said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer of Ventana Research. “By bringing OpsPanda into the Xactly portfolio, the value for customers is clear as it will be able to further improve the potential in achieving the required imperatives of Sales Performance Management are accomplished through quota achievement and that territories are fully exploited with sales professionals.”

Through the acquisition of OpsPanda, Xactly continues to accelerate its delivery of an AI-driven solution for integrated annual and continuous sales planning and predictive performance. Together with Xactly’s recently announced AI/ML driven, sales rep attrition algorithm, organizations now benefit leveraging AI/ML to predict the likelihood of a sales rep’s leaving and gain greater predictability into sales team performance to improve planning for today and in the future.

About Xactly

Xactly delivers a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform for planning and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics. Using this powerful sales performance management (SPM) portfolio, customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase business agility. Combined with Xactly Insights™, the industry’s only empirical big data platform, Xactly empowers companies with real-time compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize the bottom line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly seamlessly integrates within an enterprise’s existing infrastructure, with the ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while meeting the highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and privacy.

To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in SPM software, follow us on TwitterFacebook, and subscribe to the Xactly blog.

©2018 Xactly Corporation. All rights reserved. Xactly, the Xactly logo, and “Inspire Performance” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xactly Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
