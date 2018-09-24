Xactly Acquires Sales Resource and Capacity Planning Provider OpsPanda

Xactly,
a leading provider of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM)
software, today announced that it has acquired OpsPanda,
an artificial intelligence (AI) based sales resource and capacity
planning application provider. Xactly will now offer customers a
data-driven, prepackaged and integrated sales planning solution that
covers territory design and quota allocation, as well as workforce and
capacity management.
Following on the heels of the recent AlignStar
and Obero
acquisitions, Xactly continues to strengthen its market-leading
SPM portfolio. With the OpsPanda acquisition, Xactly brings AI to
all aspects of SPM, from sales planning to incentive compensation. By
maximizing transparency in the planning process, Xactly’s sales planning
solution suite empowers organizations to increase alignment with
business goals. Most importantly, it provides actionable and ongoing
data-driven analysis of sales performance against financial targets, to
continually inform hiring, capacity allocation and quota management.
“To hit business targets, organizations must align corporate goal
setting with sales operations planning. Traditionally, these processes
have had different cycles, datasets and workflows,” said Christopher W.
Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly Corporation. “With the acquisition of
OpsPanda, Xactly now allows organizations to tie revenue to sales and
quota planning and gives them the ability to manage against quotas on a
continuous basis – not just as an annual exercise.”
“Planning across sales is critical, and the challenges in knowing the
resources and capacity of your sales organizations is essential to
optimize the activity in hiring and retaining your sales talent,” said
Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer of Ventana Research. “By
bringing OpsPanda into the Xactly portfolio, the value for customers is
clear as it will be able to further improve the potential in achieving
the required imperatives of Sales Performance Management are
accomplished through quota achievement and that territories are fully
exploited with sales professionals.”
Through the acquisition of OpsPanda, Xactly continues to accelerate its
delivery of an AI-driven solution for integrated annual and continuous
sales planning and predictive performance. Together with Xactly’s
recently announced AI/ML driven, sales
rep attrition algorithm, organizations now benefit leveraging AI/ML
to predict the likelihood of a sales rep’s leaving and gain greater
predictability into sales team performance to improve planning for today
and in the future.
About Xactly
Xactly delivers a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform for planning
and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory
planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics.
Using this powerful sales performance management (SPM) portfolio,
customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase
business agility. Combined with Xactly Insights™, the industry’s only
empirical big data platform, Xactly empowers companies with real-time
compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize the bottom
line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly seamlessly
integrates within an enterprise’s existing infrastructure, with the
ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while meeting the
highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and privacy.
To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in SPM
software, follow us on Twitter, Facebook,
and subscribe to the Xactly
blog.
©2018 Xactly Corporation. All rights reserved. Xactly, the Xactly logo,
and “Inspire Performance” are registered trademarks or trademarks of
Xactly Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All
other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005318/en/