Xactly Celebrates Second-Annual C.A.R.E. Week

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, is happy to announce its second-annual C.A.R.E. Week as part of its XactlyOne philanthropic foundation efforts. The event kicked off on Monday and will continue throughout the week, with each day focusing on a different aspect of C.A.R.E. (Customer Focus, Accountability, Respect and Excellence). The celebration serves as a global, company-wide initiative in which the Xactly community is given the opportunity to support local non-profits and embody what the company treasures most: its core values.

“Our first C.A.R.E. Week was nothing less than remarkable, and I’m thrilled to say that this year's initiative is on track to be even more successful,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly. “I truly believe that our success falls back on employee engagement, and events such as these allow our employees to recognize how important our core values are and how seriously we take them.”

C.A.R.E. Week began with a number of community-driven activities including an innovation workshop and a non-profit fair. The week will culminate in Xactly’s Global Day of Giving, with each office taking the day to volunteer at over 25 local non-profits including A Precious Child , Shiloh House , Happy Hollow Park and Zoo , Girls on the Run , and Good Karma Bikes .

The XactlyOne Foundation, a 501(c)(3) certified organization, was created early in the company’s history and is at the heart of Xactly’s thriving culture. To date, Xactly has given over $250,000 and over 1,000 volunteer hours to organizations in need.

To learn more about how you can support the XactyOne Foundation, visit https://www.xactlycorp.com/xactly-one/ . Or, if you are interested in joining our C.A.R.E.-driven team, go to https://www.xactlycorp.com/company/careers/ for more details.

