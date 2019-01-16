Xactly Recognized as Leader by Gartner in Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly, a leading provider of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner Inc. in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management (SPM). This recognition underscores the platform’s unique ability to drive sales performance improvements for its customers and the company’s commitment to broadening its product offering to meet evolving market needs. This is the sixth time that Xactly has been named a Leader.

The report evaluates sales performance management platforms based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. Gartner views SPM as a “suite of operational and analytical functions that automate and unite back-office operational sales processes.” The report indicates that “there are sufficient use cases, and proven return on investment (ROI), to justify its purchase based on cost savings and operational efficiency alone. This market is characterized by continued innovation, growth and adoption. SPM provides value from an end-user (sales representative/agent/payee) as well as an internal (back-office) perspective, improving sales execution and operational efficiency.”

“Xactly is the definition of a true partner. When we need to discuss strategy and long term goals, they’re right there with us. The constant rolling innovation and improvements in the Xactly suite, has helped to increase the accuracy rates of our data, pulled from multiple sources, to 99.9%, which is the best it’s ever been, and it’s fantastic," said Stephen Andrews, Director, Sales Incentives at Manheim, Cox Automotive. "As we have grown, Xactly has helped us scale so that we can easily manage our growing sales team and revenue."

The world’s leading brands, including the Australia Post, Honeywell, Hyatt Hotels, LinkedIn, Louis Vuitton and Salesforce rely on Xactly’s platform to manage incentive compensation programs, optimize selling behavior and access rich analytic capabilities to motivate and retain top sales reps. As the industry pioneer in incentive compensation management applications, Xactly provides a comprehensive suite of tools that empowers teams to build more intelligent, impactful compensation programs. Xactly’s vision is realized through its execution capabilities, which include machine learning for optimizing business outcomes through its Insights product. The company’s recent acquisition of Obero in February, 2018 also provides customers with new recurring management and quota planning capabilities.

“Today, heads of sales face numerous challenges, from recruiting and hiring to pipeline management and forecasting. At the same time, rapidly evolving technologies and consumer behavior are adding new pressures,” said Chris Cabrera, CEO of Xactly. “We think our repeat position in the Leaders quadrant is a testament to the innovation and business value that our platform provides. We are committed to expanding and enhancing our offerings to help customers navigate these changes so that they can scale and grow.”

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management, Melissa Hilbert, Adnan Zijadic, 14 January 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Xactly

Xactly delivers a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform for planning and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics. Using this powerful sales performance management (SPM) portfolio, customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase business agility. Combined with Xactly Insights™ - the industry’s only empirical big data platform, Xactly empowers companies with real-time compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize the bottom line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly seamlessly integrates within an enterprise’s existing infrastructure, with the ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while meeting the highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and privacy.

