Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xarios and Audian Develop Strategic Partnership to Bring Real-Time Call Analytics to the VoIP Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 10:31am EST

Leaders in telecom technology come together to create smart, actionable solutions for business owners seeking data-driven decision making

Audian, a software company redefining the telecom industry, and Xarios Technologies, a developer of advanced telephony applications, have created a strategic partnership to bring the next generation of call analytics and business insights to VoIP telecom systems. As recognized leaders in the development of software-driven, user-friendly telecom solutions, the companies will collaborate on new applications and integrations between platforms enabling customers to make data-driven business decisions.

“We pride ourselves on maximizing our customers’ Telecompetence by leveraging the latest in software and technology to simplify the complexities once associated with telecom, giving our customers back time and energy to focus on growing their business,” said Brandon Bazemore, CEO of Audian. “Our partnership with Xarios only extends our dedication to these principles, and we look forward to learning from and utilizing their approach to call analytics and reporting to deliver performance improvements to our customers.”

The strategic partnership is underway with Audian’s and Xarios’ development teams collaborating on new-to-market software solutions to address operational challenges faced in a business environment where end-customers require faster and more accurate responses than ever.

“We have a passion for our products and how they can work for a customer, a commitment to deliver value and functionality, and a passion for world class customer service,” said Robin Russell, CEO of Xarios. “Audian’s unique approach to hosted voice and data systems — as well as a shared passion for customer service — make them an ideal partner to create new solutions for today’s telecom needs, not those of the past.”

About Audian

Audian is a Unified Communications solution provider that helps businesses leverage modern day technology to help simplify the complexities once associated with telecommunications. Audian’s unique approach caters solutions to the customer while automating many of the outdated, time-consuming tasks that have traditionally been associated with telecom. To learn more, please visit audian.com.

About Xarios

Xarios Technologies is an independent software vendor which specializes in communication applications for SME and mid-range enterprises. Established in 2007, Xarios Technologies design, develop and supply a range of telephony applications that enhance the functionality and usability of communications platforms; delivering performance improvements and integration with other business applications. To learn more, please visit xarios.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:47aAMAZON COM : pulls Auschwitz Christmas decorations from site
RE
10:47aTVS MOTOR : opens flagship showroom in Guatemala; Introduces four new products for the market
AQ
10:47aRAYTHEON : unveils new dismounted soldier training simulator; U.S. Army synthetic training environment makes training more effective and accessible anytime, anywhere
AQ
10:47aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Selected for Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor Phase IIa Program
AQ
10:47aTVS MOTOR : registers sales of 266,582 units in November 2019
AQ
10:47aDHL SUPPLY CHAIN UNVEILS STRATEGY 2025 : 'Innovation and digitalization will help us to put people and customers first.'
AQ
10:47aDAIMLER : decides on key points to streamline the company
AQ
10:47aDEERE MPANY : Shares Down; Bank of America Cuts to Underperform
DJ
10:46aNITRO GAMES OYJ : signs new agreement with Avalanche Studios
AQ
10:46aEPIZYME : Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting to Review Tazemetostat for the Treatment of Patients with Epithelioid Sarcoma
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ
5Wall Street wobbles as Trump revives trade tensions again

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group