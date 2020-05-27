Xavier Leadership Center leverages Dalton Education CFP® Certification Exam prep resources, equipping financial planning professionals to earn career-advancing designation

ATLANTA, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xavier University's Leadership Center has selected Dalton Education's CFP® Certification preparation curriculum to strengthen the skills and readiness of financial planning professionals to sit for the CFP® Certification Exam and advance their careers.

The Executive Certificate in Financial Planning program, offered through the Xavier Leadership Center (XLC), allows professionals to take advantage of Dalton's industry-leading CFP Board-registered and approved program, enabling them to meet the academic and hour requirements needed to sit for the CFP® Certification Exam.

The program is especially valuable for financial planners, insurance agents, investment advisors and brokers, and others considering a financial planning career or wanting to advance their professional opportunities. The Executive Certificate in Financial Planning program was created with busy professionals in mind, and leverages the latest in learning technologies and practices. The course provides an overview of financial planning areas such as income tax planning, investment planning, retirement planning and estate planning, and covers topics on the concepts of time value of money, education and retirement funding, and insurance planning. Normally an in-person, instructor-led offering, the program will be conducted online until it becomes possible to transition to the in-person format.

"For many of us, these unusual times offer an opportunity to evaluate our careers and skills, and take advantage of educational offerings such as those offered through the Xavier Leadership Center," Joseph M. Gillice,CFP®, president of Dalton Education said. "Our curriculum and resources, in the hands of the Xavier faculty, will serve as an excellent resource for current and future financial planning professionals. We are proud to play a role in Xavier's professional education program."

Participants who successfully complete the program will be prepared to sit for the CFP® Certification Exam.

"As with all offerings through XLC, our goal is to provide professional participants the educational resources for forging new careers or advancing their expertise," said Carol Turchick, XLC Director. "Dalton Education is known for its industry-leading curriculum offerings and its success in thoroughly preparing professionals at all stages of their journey to become a CFP® professional, and we're pleased to offer this to our professional students."



About Dalton Education

Dalton Education, a Leeds Equity Partners and CeriFi portfolio company, is a leading provider of education solutions for financial planning and insurance professionals. The company partners with some of the nation's premier universities to deliver the highest quality of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP® certification) education and offers the industry-leading Dalton Review® for the CFP® exam. Dalton Education's high-quality curriculum and instruction have consistently led to the highest CFP® exam pass rates in the country, with over 90% of Dalton Education students ultimately becoming a CFP® professional. It is the only education provider in the nation to offer a 100% money-back guarantee that students will pass the CFP® exam through its Guarantee to Pass™ Education and Review programs. Dalton Education also offers education courses for the Capstone requirement (required by the CFP Board for all Challenge Candidates), continuing education courses for the CFP Board Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct for CFP® Professionals.

About Xavier Leadership Center

For over 50 years, Xavier Leadership Center has delivered high quality leadership and business professional development programs for global, regional and local organizations and individuals.

We have helped tens of thousands of individuals become more successful—no matter what the role in the organization—all the while taking organizations to new heights. We meet individuals and organizations where they are today, understand the skills and talents they already possess, and offer programs and services that will give them a competitive edge in their professional development journey. We listen and respond to each individual's and organization's needs and challenges, and then suggest a program or service that is specifically right for them, whether it be a customized program or joining us for an open enrollment program at our Corporate University @ Xavier University, or helping guide you and your organization with our professional advisory services.

We believe every business professional and organization has the potential to do great things, if they have the right skills, tools and application necessary to do so.

