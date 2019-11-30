Log in
Xbox Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Microsoft Xbox One X, S & Live Savings Rated by Spending Lab

11/30/2019 | 10:11am EST

Save on Microsoft Xbox deals during Cyber Monday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best Xbox One S, One X, Xbox Live and Elite wireless controller deals

The best Cyber Monday 2019 Xbox One deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox Elite controllers and Xbox Live subscription plans.

Best Xbox deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Choosing between the Xbox One S and Xbox One X comes down to the user’s preferred maximum resolution. Those with a 4K TV or monitor will find that the Xbox One X provides one of the best visual experiences in the video game industry, comparable to a very high-end gaming PC. Meanwhile, the Xbox One S is sleek and compact, while also being capable of 4K video playback. With bundles available for the 1TB version, including one game or with an extra Xbox Elite controller, the Xbox One S is one of the most affordable consoles on the market today.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
